The NBA draft is rarely short on surprises. The 2022 iteration should be no exception. While there isn't a consensus top prospect in the class, there is a trio generally regarded above the rest: Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Auburn's Jabari Smith and Duke's Paolo Banchero. That alone could spark some trade activity, either involving teams moving up to snag one of the three or climbing into the fourth spot to nab the best of the rest.

