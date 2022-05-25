ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

One arrested for indecency with a child

By Staff Report
thepampanews.com
 4 days ago

• Cardale Durham, 30, Waller, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for...

www.thepampanews.com

KBTX.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One man accused of stealing catalytic converters was arrested after a chase Saturday, College Station Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of catalytic converter thefts in progress in the vicinity when the officers spotted the vehicle on University Drive. After a short vehicle chase, authorities...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SWAT SCENE ENDS IN CONROE

1130AM-The SWAT scene at Loop 336 and SH 105 West at the Westside Crossing Shopping Center has ended. One is in custody. This after the suspect refused to exit his vehicle.
CONROE, TX
thepampanews.com

For the Record: One arrested for money laundering, smuggling

• Jason Curry, 42, Clarendon, was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Barbra Keys, 49, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram, warrant- credit/debit card abuse-elderly, blue warrant.
PAMPA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MISSING IN GRIMES COUNTY

A 48-year-old Grimes County woman was last seen on Thursday, May 26. County authorities say they believe Robin Gail Moran is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Moran was in the 5000 block of Carter Road in Waller. She has red hair, and blue eyes is 5′3″ and weighs about 125 pounds. Authorities say she could be in a 2014 white Dodge Ram P/U with the license plate HMW6345.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, May 19 - May 25

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Sentenced To Over 200 Years In Prison

Davis Lewis Holland has been sentenced to 204 years for Arson with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Unlawful possession of a firearm, evading Arrest with a vehicle and also lighting a fire at an ex-girlfriend’s trailer. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says a Potter County...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor. Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

One arrested for theft of property

• Christoper Smith, 44, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for assault on a family/house member- impeding breath. • Edgar Grove, 35, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for forgery of a financial instrument greater than $750 and less than $2,500- enhanced. • James Cooper, 35,...
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Found Dead In Amarillo Home

Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police announces ‘Race a Cop’

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that they will host “Race a Cop” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 23 at the Amarillo Dragway. APD said that they will be on hand to race their patrol cars against local racers. For more information, on APD’s Race a Cop and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Arrest Convicted Felon

Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after he was found in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning. The police say at 4:15a.m. Wednesday an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate at southwest 51st Avenue. The driver of the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Under Age Drinking Purchase Puts Liquor Store Owner In Jail

The owner of the Spirit Emporium Liquor Store on Western Street has been arrested and is in jail for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Bikram Singh is under lock and key after officers stopped a woman who appeared to be under 21 walk into the store and walking out with several packages of alcoholic beverages.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

