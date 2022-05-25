One arrested for indecency with a child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One man accused of stealing catalytic converters was arrested after a chase Saturday, College Station Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of catalytic converter thefts in progress in the vicinity when the officers spotted the vehicle on University Drive. After a short vehicle chase, authorities...
• Jason Curry, 42, Clarendon, was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Barbra Keys, 49, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram, warrant- credit/debit card abuse-elderly, blue warrant.
A 48-year-old Grimes County woman was last seen on Thursday, May 26. County authorities say they believe Robin Gail Moran is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Moran was in the 5000 block of Carter Road in Waller. She has red hair, and blue eyes is 5′3″ and weighs about 125 pounds. Authorities say she could be in a 2014 white Dodge Ram P/U with the license plate HMW6345.
Davis Lewis Holland has been sentenced to 204 years for Arson with a deadly weapon, Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Unlawful possession of a firearm, evading Arrest with a vehicle and also lighting a fire at an ex-girlfriend’s trailer. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says a Potter County...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor. Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this...
Four women, including three from Brenham, were arrested early Friday morning outside a bar in College Station amid what police officers called a “volatile crowd” and a scene of “chaos”. College Station police reported “scores of people” in the middle of Church Avenue and First Street...
• Christoper Smith, 44, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for assault on a family/house member- impeding breath. • Edgar Grove, 35, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for forgery of a financial instrument greater than $750 and less than $2,500- enhanced. • James Cooper, 35,...
Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that they will host “Race a Cop” from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 23 at the Amarillo Dragway. APD said that they will be on hand to race their patrol cars against local racers. For more information, on APD’s Race a Cop and […]
Amarillo Police have a man under arrest after he was found in possession of a gun during a traffic stop this morning. The police say at 4:15a.m. Wednesday an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle with a fictitious license plate at southwest 51st Avenue. The driver of the...
It's criminal defense 101: keep your mouth shut. But sometimes, people just need to talk, and that's what gets them in trouble. Hutchinson County Mugshots page recently posted the booking photo for Xavier DeWayne Cunningham, 39. Cunningham was arrested on a charge of Evading Detention and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=400g.
