(Rock Port) -- Northwest Missouri school officials are among those concerned about student and staff safety in the wake of this week's tragic events in Texas. Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles calls Tuesday's mass shooting incident at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school a "senseless occurrence." In the wake of the incident, in which an 18-year-old high school student walked into the school and killed 19 children and two adults, many Americans have raised red flags over mental health issues among young people. Sickles tells KMA News some mental health issues go beyond the classroom.

ROCK PORT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO