About Mrs. Sue West’s article in the Dickson Post on April 28, 2022, again she is right and some sermons, like Andy Griffith says, “are dry as dust.”. No more Sunday evening church services; it forces more kids to the streets of crime. And the MUSIC, like she said, it is horrible. No hymn singing, only 7-11s, choruses sang 11 times, to the very point of desecration and a bad headache.

DICKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO