Nebraska City, NE

All-electric road trip wraps up at Nebraska City

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY - Filmmaker Erika Gilsdorf concluded her two-month road trip in the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 touring the home of Arbor Day and breathing in the mission at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. Gilsdorf: “You know the world is kind of crazy. Everybody knows environmental challenges are huge,...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street is temporarily closed Sunday after high voltage power lines snapped. According to the Omaha Police Department, L Street is closed from 108th to 120th Streets for an undetermined amount of time. The closure is due to the snapping of high voltage power lines...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP readies for the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Deadly crash shuts down traffic on O Street in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. - Traffic has been shut down in a portion of Lincoln after a deadly Monday morning crash. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets. LPD encouraged drivers to avoid the area. No other details are known at this time. Stay tuned to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LFR responds to fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night Valley crash leaves three injured

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are seriously injured following a wreck in Valley late Saturday night. Douglas County dispatch tell 6 News the call came in at 11:40 p.m. for a crash at 288th and Ida. One person was life-flighted from the scene and two others were taken to...
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol holiday traffic enforcement

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. For some people, the holiday weekend is already in high gear. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Arrest in fatal shooting along Ames...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A Lincoln woman went searching for her old house’s history

A few years back, a curious woman in Lincoln set out to find out more about the old house she loved. Why were the walls so thick? Who were the people who’d lived in their sturdy two-story before the floors began to creak and Model Ts still roamed the streets of Lincoln? Had there ever been a garage?
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln café

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into Braeda Fresh Express Café near S. 33rd Street and Pioneers Boulevard on Saturday. According to Lincoln Police, the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit their gas instead of brakes, crashing into the café at around 11:54 a.m. Nobody was hurt due to the incident. LPD estimates the current amount of damage to be around $8,000 to $10,000.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

No injuries reported after coal train derails in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Gothenburg, the Nebraska State Patrol says. The train derailed alongside Highway 30 but it did not cause any closures. Clean-up continues as crews work to upright the derailed coal cars. The cause of the derailment is...
GOTHENBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Terry Helms, 80, of Cook

Terry L. Helms was the third of five sons born to Howard and Audrey (McMann) Helms in Auburn, Nebraska. He grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn Public Schools. In the ’60s and ‘70’s Terry and his family enjoyed participating in rodeos and going to horse shows. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator driving a road grader for Otoe County. Later he went on the road as a crane operator.
COOK, NE
WOWT

Water found in Omaha gas station fuel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kwik Shop is alerting customers that they may have bought some water along with gasoline at a certain store Thursday. A woman called 6 News on Thursday morning to say her car was damaged shortly after she fueled up at the gas station located at 103rd and Fort streets. She said the damage would cost her several thousand dollars.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

The City Lights Of the Dreessen Farm

Approximately 12 miles north of Village Pointe in Omaha, between dusty grain bins, there is an old metal barn full of cherry red tractors. The Dreessens, a multi-generational family of farmers, congregate here often after long days of working the land. They are generous to guests with cold ones and are inclusive in their shop talk. Many visitors wander in from neighboring crop fields, and frequently. Taylor Dreessen, 23, is the youngest Dreessen still farming.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA

