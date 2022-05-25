Texas has loosened at least 25 gun laws since 2007

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has been a member of the Texas legislature since 2008. During that time, three of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas have occurred. His frustration is clear: “We don’t have responsible gun laws in Texas,” he says. “We have asked over and over, session after session to create change. Nothing has happened.” Now, he points to the state’s failure to pass common sense gun laws for the tragedy in Uvalde. When his GOP colleagues proposed an open carry bill last year, he stood against it. “I said because of this bill, children are going to die…Never did I think that bit of hyperbole would come to real life in one of my communities.”May 28, 2022.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO