Basics Market opens in June at former Aloha Bales location

The Tualatin-based grocer will open its 'biggest store yet' in Aloha in mid- to late June.

Locally based grocer Basics Market will open its fourth location this June in the previous Bales Thriftway location on Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha.

The store is set to open in mid- to late June at 17675 S.W. Farmington Road.

"This store will be our biggest store yet, so the team is working diligently to expand our offerings while still maintaining our purpose of nurturing stronger, healthier communities through food," Basics Market President Joel Dahll said in a press release.

The store is taking over the 40,000-square-foot site of the former Aloha Bales Thriftway — which closed in 2019 — and Basics has been remodeling the space before its soft opening.

The grocery store will likely be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to Basics' website.

Highlights of Basics Market's biggest new store include a protein counter — serving meats, seafood and plant-based options — seasonal produce, a bottle shop, an in-store bakery, a scratch deli, and floral and wellness departments.

The store will also have a smoothie, juice and espresso bar and an ice cream scoop shop.

Another former Bales location in Washington County, located at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road in Cedar Mill, will soon be turned into a small-format Target.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.