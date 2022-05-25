ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basics Market opens in June at former Aloha Bales location

By Sally Segar
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The Tualatin-based grocer will open its 'biggest store yet' in Aloha in mid- to late June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emqlY_0fq6HL6n00

Locally based grocer Basics Market will open its fourth location this June in the previous Bales Thriftway location on Southwest Farmington Road in Aloha.

The store is set to open in mid- to late June at 17675 S.W. Farmington Road.

"This store will be our biggest store yet, so the team is working diligently to expand our offerings while still maintaining our purpose of nurturing stronger, healthier communities through food," Basics Market President Joel Dahll said in a press release.

The store is taking over the 40,000-square-foot site of the former Aloha Bales Thriftway — which closed in 2019 — and Basics has been remodeling the space before its soft opening.

The grocery store will likely be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, according to Basics' website.

Highlights of Basics Market's biggest new store include a protein counter — serving meats, seafood and plant-based options — seasonal produce, a bottle shop, an in-store bakery, a scratch deli, and floral and wellness departments.

The store will also have a smoothie, juice and espresso bar and an ice cream scoop shop.

Another former Bales location in Washington County, located at 12675 N.W. Cornell Road in Cedar Mill, will soon be turned into a small-format Target.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Related
Estacada News

Serving their neighbors: Kristy's food cart offers 'down-home' cooking on Estacada's Main Street

Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
ESTACADA, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s largest mausoleum opens to the public only over Memorial Day weekend

For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Are smashed windows effective protests? Businesses weigh in

For businesses near City Hall, broken windows have become a way of life as protests start anew. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe...
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Eater

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
OREGON STATE
everout.com

60 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Portland This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27-30, 2022

This long weekend brings plenty of fun activities and some extra free time to partake in said fun, from CityFair to Multnomah County Fair and from à table: Culinary Rummage Sale & Bake Sale to HOLI Spring Festival. For more ideas, check out our guide to Memorial Day events and road trips and where to find Memorial Day food and drink specials.
Portland Tribune

Smashing capitalism, or just glass?

Downtown Portland business owners talk about how they feel having their windows broken. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe v Wade and restricting abortion...
Herald and News

Dr. Martens gives the boot to Oregon jobs

Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Two Delicious Local Eateries Add New Locations

Afuri and Nola Doughnuts are adding new locations. I’ve had the pleasure of trying both! Let’s start with NOLA. The New Orleans inspired bakery is already in Lake Oswego and the Pearl District, and has just recently opened a third location in Beaverton. Not only does the Beaverton shop offer NOLA’s famed classic brioche doughnuts, la’ssants, beignets and spice buns, there are also new breakfast, brunch and midday menus, including frittatas, bananas foster waffles, bread pudding French toast, hand pies, brioche, flatbreads and breadsticks. The Beaverton store will also introduce a beverage program, which features traditional café au lait, beer, wine and cider.
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Doc Martens to Lay Off 71 at Portland Distribution Center

A couple of years ago, the state agency responsible for tracking large layoffs sent out notices regularly as the pandemic rippled through the economy. The layoffs the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission announced today—for Doc Martens, the shoe company—were the first since the end of March and only the sixth such announcement this year.
PORTLAND, OR
microsoftnewskids.com

Librarian Spots A Sleepy Little Animal Curled Up With The Books

Last month, a librarian at Camas Public Library was shelving books when she came across somebody sleeping in a quiet corner of the historical nonfiction section. It’s not unusual to spot someone dozing while curled up with a good book, but finding a little brown bat fast asleep was a first for her.
CAMAS, WA
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville native Kaylee Olson returns in 'Pretty Woman'

WHS alum sings and dances as an ensemble member in production at Keller through June 5.When Broadway touring show "Pretty Woman: The Musical" stages at Keller Auditorium, May 31-June 5, there'll be many Kaylee Olson fans in the audience. Olson, a 2008 Wilsonville High graduate, plays several dancing and singing roles in the ensemble of the musical. It's her first time stopping in Portland as part of a national tour — previously she appeared in "Bullets Over Broadway" and "Anything Goes." Through the run of "Pretty Woman: The Musical," she estimates about 100 relatives and friends plan to attend —...
WILSONVILLE, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
