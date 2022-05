Florence Police are searching for a person in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store. According to Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, officers are looking for the person in this picture for questioning regarding the robbery that happened Wednesday at the store on West Lucas Street. According to the warrant, the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO