Actually, the crime is nothing new, but this is the first incident we've heard of in our region. Somebody siphoning gas from underground tanks at gas stations in Moses Lake. Thursday, May 26th, Moses Lake Police Department urged convenience store workers and citizens to keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles, especially vans, that appear to be hovering near or over the top of the underground filling covers at fuel stations.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO