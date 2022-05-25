Sheriff’s race: Why you should care

Another election. Another position. Among the many government leadership races on a local, state and national level, the Santa Clara County sheriff may seem like it has little effect on your day to day life — so why vote?. The county sheriff’s office primarily is in charge of...
OAKLAND, Calif. - In an act of vindication for former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, a federal jury found that she was wrongfully terminated. Thursday's decision does not mean Kirkpatrick will get her job back, however, the panel did award her $337,675 in damages – the amount of what her severance would have been.
Will focus on reckless driving and sideshows, plus conduct emissions inspections for illegal equipment. The Antioch Police Department in partnership with the Brentwood Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department, Oakley Police Department, and California Highway Patrol will conduct a joint traffic enforcement detail May 27 to 29, 2022. The joint operation will focus on reckless driving and sideshow activity in the East County and conduct vehicle emissions inspections. Any vehicles found with illegal emissions equipment will be referred to a California Smog Referee. This is in response to information provided by citizens regarding a planned sideshow event to take place in the East County area.
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two elementary schools in Sunnyvale sheltered in place Thursday morning, police announced on Twitter. Officers received a call about a nearby fight between two male subjects — one possibly armed with a handgun. Out of an “abundance of caution,” Vargas Elementary School and Silicon Valley Academy sheltered in place for about […]
SANTA ROSA -- A man shot by a state parole officer Wednesday in Santa Rosa is in critical condition following emergency surgery, according to an 8 p.m. Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which took place about 1:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa involving parole agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The area is in the north end of the city west of Nagasawa Park. The social media post included little information about the incident itself, aside from the following: "The Santa Rosa Police Department initially responded to assist as the event unfolded. According to the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chief's Association protocols, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office will be investigating this incident. Our investigation is just beginning, so we have no additional information to share at this time." This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.
On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight the root of all problems is the human behavior not the tool used such as any weapon. We react to President Joe Biden’s comments, Golden State Warrior coach Steve Kerr and Bay Area Law Enforcement promising increased patrols around schools. We advocate for student safety and SRO’s. In Oakley, Alexis Gabe reward increased to $100k, more affordable homes coming to Bay Point in Contra Costa County and we talk Antioch City Council Meeting. Plus more.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A gun and a loaded magazine were found in a second-grader’s desk at a California school after other students alerted the staff that a classmate had brought a weapon, officials said. The incident occurred Tuesday at Edward Kemble Elementary in Sacramento, the Sacramento City Unified School District said in a statement to families. […]
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose have arrested two men who are suspected of a fatally shooting a man back in April. The San Jose Police Department announced that 33-year-old Henry Nguyen and 38-year-old Johnson Nguyen, both San Jose residents, have been taken into custody after police believe the pair is responsible […]
“After a lengthy investigation, Rocio Mendoza (51) was arrested on Tuesday. She was an Administrative Assistant employed by the Hartnell College but worked for the Hartnell College Foundation. They are two separate entities that parallel one another. An investigation was initiated last fall regarding Mendoza having embezzled thousands of dollars...
It is intolerable for local governments to ask ordinary citizens to make sacrifices— including not growing vegetable gardens or watering lawns—while they look the other way when cannabis growers filch public water during California’s worst drought in a millennium. The City of Petaluma’s website announces a vast...
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Political leaders from California reacted to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon, where more than a dozen students and 1 teacher were killed. According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old gunman was eventually shot and killed by officers that responded to the shooting. “14 children and […]
A 39-year-old employee was killed on Friday, May 13, at a Home Depot store in East Palo Alto, according to police. The man, whom the San Mateo County Coroner's Office identified as Ronald Mishra of East Palo Alto, was operating a forklift at about 5 a.m. when he was fatally struck by a pallet containing merchandise, police said. The store is located in the Ravenswood 101 Shopping Center at 1781 E. Bayshore Road.
San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
The fight over state housing mandates playing out throughout the Bay Area hit the city of Alameda this week, with neighbors yelling at officials during a chaotic public meeting about where to build homes. The small island city with just over 78,000 people is being forced to reckon with California’s...
PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”
