Uvalde school shooter posted on Facebook before massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 30 minutes before reaching the school, the gunman...

Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas - The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman...
Uvalde elementary school shooting: Texas officials attempt to clarify timeline and provide critical details on shooter's steps

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made after officers were said to believe the suspect was barricaded inside the classroom instead of being an active shooter resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. Law enforcement authorities faced questions and criticism on how many children called 911 during the incident, the shooters digital footprint, and the updated timeline provided by McCraw of the steps the gunman took to enter Robb Elementary School and shoot 19 children and two teachers to death.
Texas elementary school shooter was not approached by law enforcement, safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, explains in detail what steps the Texas school shooter took to kill 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday. McCraw gives a time synopsis of the way law enforcement engaged in tactical steps to stop the gunman after facing questions and criticism on Thursday regarding how much time had passed before officials stormed into a Robb Elementary School classroom to put a stop to the gunman.
Texas school shooter "purchased and had a total of 1,657 total rounds of ammunition," safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday had 1,657 total rounds of ammunition. Law enforcement officials said a total of 58 magazines were found at the school with 11 inside and three on the gunman.
'It was the wrong decision, there's no excuse for that,' safety official says

Steven McCraw, director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said on Friday that the wrong decision was made and that there should have been an entry as soon as they could have as a way to stop the gunman that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. This response was provided after McCraw stated that "an on-seen commander at the time believed that the incident had transitioned from an active shooter to a barricaded subject."
