ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips In Murder Case Of Toriano Bibbs Jr.

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyKeQ_0fq68kgu00

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder case of Toriano Bibbs Jr.

Toriano Bibbs Jr. | Credit: Crime Stoppers

Toriano, 20, was with his brother and cousin when they drove in a 2014 blue Chrysler minivan to the 7600 block of Penrod in Detroit to meet with an unknown individual.

When they did not see anyone in the area, they drove off and circled back.

As they were coming back to the location, shots were fired at them, and Toriano was fatally shot.

Toriano had two children and was attending Jackson Community college on a scholarship.

If anyone has any information on this incident they are urged to make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP, or leave a tip online at: http://www.1800speakup.org .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Decomposing body found in Flint shed after foul odor smelled

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in a shed Thursday in Flint. Michigan State Police said Flint officers responded to the 2000 block of Ferris Avenue and found the body after a foul odor was reported around 9 p.m. Police said...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Detroit 18-year-olds accused of shooting at police from moving car charged

Detroit — Two 18-year-olds accused of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday on the city's west side have been charged. Deontay Keon Hestle Jr. and Robbie Shavon Kaigler, both of Detroit, have been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors have charged Hestle with two counts of assault...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police looking for catalytic converter thief on west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating catalytic converter thefts on the west side. Police released photos of a suspect stealing a catalytic converter from a truck near Freeland and Joy on May 20. The theft happened around 4:50 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at...
DETROIT, MI
Lootpress

Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, Eddie E. Kellom, also known as “Ace,” 23, admitted to selling a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant near Coal City, Raleigh County, on May 21, 2021. Kellom also admitted to selling fentanyl on three other occasions. Each of these transactions also occurred in Raleigh County.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Murder#Violent Crime#Chrysler#Jackson Community#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
The Oakland Press

Motorcycle club killer sentenced to prison

A lengthy prison sentence was recently handed to a Pontiac man for a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead and another injured. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen, Gregory Kincade will spend 45 to 80 years incarcerated for the shooting death of Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on April 27, 2019. Kincade was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 35 to 80 years for shooting Malcolm Chambers that same night, who survived, and 57 months to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’ll also spend another two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, mandatory for Michigan crimes involving firearms.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against alleged killer of Tik Tok performer ‘Too2pump4TV’

The case against a man accused of killing Rory Teasley — known as TikTok performer “Too2pump4TV” — has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a recent preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Michael Martinez determined there was enough evidence...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Mother pleads for answers 8 years after son found dead in burned car in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ryan Fomby was shot and killed on Memorial Day in 2014. Now, eight years later, his family is still searching for answers. "The only I can think about is my son, and growing up he always loved the holidays and now all I have to look at is his obituary. It's heartbreaking because nothing has been resolved from this, and it's been eight years," Angela Williams said. "This is not fair I have to go through this every day, but it gets worse on his birthday and the day he died, which is Memorial Day. It will never be the same."
DETROIT, MI
WOWK 13 News

49 pounds of marijuana seized at traffic stop in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County deputies seized thousands of dollars worth of marijuana on Saturday. Deputies say that on May 28, Corporal Lyons and K9 D’Jambo assisted Deputy Barbagallo on a traffic stop. During the traffic stop and roadside interview, Cpl. Lyons discovered that the driver, 51-year-old Flint, Michigan resident Keith Maupin had 49lbs […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Banana 101.5

Nine Detroit-Area Jail Reviews That Will Give You A Chuckle

It's never good when anyone goes to jail, but we are thankful these people did and left a review. Sometimes the most important information can be found in the reviews section. What do you do when you're thinking about buying something on the internet? Exactly, you read the reviews to see what other people have said. So when it comes to going to jail, you may want to check out these reviews of some of the jails in the Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy