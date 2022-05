The state health department reports that covid cases are up by almost 35% since last month. And health officials are encouraging Alaskans over 70 to take extra safety precautions. Your Alaska Links Ian Stewart visited a home for seniors to see how older folks there are being protected. COVID cases are on the rise again, and one particular group is of concern this time around. The state health department reports that 46 people are hospitalized in alaska. Most of them over 70. We came here to Baxter Senior Living to see what’s being done to protect the residents from COVID.

2 DAYS AGO