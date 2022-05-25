ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Gladstone officials react to shooting deaths at Texas school

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

City Administrator Jacque Betz: 'We stand in unity with school district and their commitment to keep our children safe.'

Gladstone's usual school safety precautions remain in place — including locking doors to the outside, practicing lockdown drills and screening each visitor before allowing them to enter a school — following another mass shooting at an American school.

On May 24, an 18-year-old suspect entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers. More children and adults were injured in the attack, and some remain in critical condition.

"Our hearts go out to the many families impacted by this violence," said Bob Stewart, Gladstone School District superintendent. "The Gladstone School District has careful threat protocols in place that trained staff follow when we hear about any threat of violence."

Stewart warned parents and families that the Texas event may stir up fears and emotions in children. He recommended limiting children's exposure to repetitive, disturbing TV coverage of the tragedy, which can help protect students from getting anxious.

"If your child is having a hard time dealing with their feelings, please contact their teacher or counselor for help," Stewart said.

Gladstone teachers and administrators are trained to first contact police when hearing of a potential safety threat.

"We immediately make sure that the potential threat is halted, and then quickly move forward with an in-depth investigation in close collaboration with police, social services and juvenile services," Stewart said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXlbb_0fq689JO00

Gladstone Administrator Jacque Betz wrote a statement on behalf of the Gladstone City Council and city staff.

"Our hearts are broken over the unspeakable tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," Betz wrote. "We stand in unity with the Gladstone School District and their commitment to keep our children safe. There is no room for these senseless deaths, and we should be outraged and distraught that these avoidable tragedies continue to happen. We will continue to do what we can to protect families in the Gladstone community and the Gladstone Police Department is present and attentive."

Gladstone officials reminded citizens that everyone has a role in preventing violent acts.

"If you see something, say something," Stewart said. "Please make your child aware of the importance of reporting concerns to a trusted adult immediately if they are aware of any possible threat. Thank you for your vigilance in protecting Gladstone students and staff. We share your commitment to keep them safe."

Potential threats should be immediately reported to school staff, police or the 24-hour anonymous SafeOregon tip line at 844-472-3367.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

PPB: 10 shot in 24 hours

Shootings include a fatality, a woman shot asleep in her bed, woundings and homeless camps.Ten people were shot in a 24 hour period in Portland on Friday, May, and Saturday, May 29. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shootings included a fatality and a woman hit by a random bullet inside her home. The identifies of the victims were not immediately released. The bureau is asking the public to help solve the cases. Here is the list released by the bureau. Details are limited while the cases are in the early stages of investigation. Information is tentative and...
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Senseless gun violence has endured too long

Oregon's Latino Leadership Network expresses support for the Uvalde, Texas, victimsPODER would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families, teachers, and classmates that were affected during the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on May 24 which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers with many more injured. It is a reminder of the senseless act of gun violence that the U.S. has endured far too many times, where thoughts and prayers aren't merely enough. We also can't ignore that oftentimes these acts of violence are plagued by the worldwide illness that is mental health. Uvalde sits...
UVALDE, TX
Portland Tribune

Suspect identified in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: Portland police say the man wounded on May 6 has been released from the hospital and arrested. Police have identified the suspect wounded in the officer involved shooting on May 6. Matthew R. Leahey, 36, was released from the hospital on Friday, May 27, and booked into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Driver from April 27 fatal crash in Beaverton faces charges

Teen was charged with manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and DUII, police say. A Washington County jury charged the driver in a {obj:63093:fatal Beaverton crash} on Wednesday, April 27, with manslaughter, assault, reckless driving and a DUII. Police say 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez was released from a local hospital Friday morning,...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Gladstone, OR
Gladstone, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Community supports family of Beaverton 13-year-old

Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li died in what police say was a homicide. Her GoFundMe has reached $45,000. The family of 13-year-old Milana Li, who was found dead in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Rstay Hofman, a close friend...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Woman dies in Northwest Portland crash

The name of the victim in the three-car crash on Friday afternoon was not immediately released.A three-car crash in Northwest Portland led to the death of a woman on Friday, May 27. The victim was not immediately identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Northwest Yeon Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find one driver pinned inside one of the three vehicles that had crashed. Portland Fire & Rescue quickly worked to extricate the woman, who was then taken to the hospital by an ambulance. However, despite the life-saving efforts performed, the woman died. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-141042 or call 503-823-2103. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

One dead, two wounded in Friday shootings

Police say a man was killed in St. Johns and two other were wounded in Southeast Portland.Portland police are investigating two Friday shootings, including a fatality in the St. Johns neighborhood. The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation into the fatality began at 6:03 a.m. on May 27 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a male deceased in a home in the 7100 block of North Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased. Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tony at Harris Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441, and Det. Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768. Before that, two men were hospitalized after being shot just before 3 a.m. at Southeast Sherman Street north of Division and 130th. Police told KOIN 6 News that one man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other man drove to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact the bureau. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland investigates after being defrauded $1.4 million

The city has notified the FBI, U.S. Secret Service and Portland Police Bureau of the May breach.The City of Portland announced they have launched an investigation after a cybersecurity breach in late April led to a fraudulent transaction of $1.4 million in city funds. In a press release, the city explained that an "unauthorized, outside entity" accessed a City of Portland email account. According to the city, this breach was identified after another fraudulent transaction attempt was made in May. A cyber incident response team is investigating the extent of the breach and working to prevent future threats, the city said. "The City is taking action to hold accountable whoever is responsible for this fraudulent activity. Initial notifications have been made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service and the Portland Police Bureau," City of Portland said. As the investigation is ongoing, the city announced further information will not be released at this time. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#American School#School Safety#Community Journalism#Violent Crime#City#Robb Elementary#Gladstone School District
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets. Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

Smashing capitalism, or just glass?

Downtown Portland business owners talk about how they feel having their windows broken. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe v Wade and restricting abortion...
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland middle school teacher to sue PPS for retaliation, discrimination

Bryan Chu, Harriet Tubman teacher placed on leave, says he faced blowback for speaking out against racism and failures of PPSUPDATED: 11:43 a.m., May 28 A Portland middle school teacher at the center of a personnel investigation is pursuing legal action against Portland Public Schools. An attorney for Bryan Chu, a social studies teacher at Harriet Tubman Middle School, sent a tort claim notice to PPS on Chu's behalf on May 9, alleging retaliation, hostile work environment, and a racist work culture that led to him being temporarily ousted for being a whistleblower. A tort claim notice is required...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro hotel owes $300,000 in unpaid lodging taxes

A complaint filed in Washington County Circuit Court seeks to force the Staybridge Suites Hillsboro to pay up. A Hillsboro hotel owes Washington County and the city about $300,000, according to a legal complaint filed in court last month. Staybridge Suites Hillsboro on Northeast Casper Court is the defendant in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy