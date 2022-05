BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Clemson men’s track and field team had an extraordinary day at NCAA East Region Prelims on Friday, sending eight entrees and 10 total athletes on to the NCAA National Championship Meet in Eugene Ore. The hurdling trio of Giano Roberts, Devon Brooks and Lafranz Campbell each earned a ticket to nationals for the second time in as many years. They are the only school to have three 110 meter hurdlers qualify for national and the only school in the East region to do it in the last two seasons.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO