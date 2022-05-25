ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine Memorial Day Ceremony to follow parade

 4 days ago
After the Racine Memorial Day Parade, there will be a special Memorial Day Ceremony at Graceland Cemetery, 3547 Osbourne Blvd. The parade is estimated to end at 11 a.m. This ceremony is organized by Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI).

They have organized this event as a way to pay respects to U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States armed forces. Additionally, RAVI hopes to connect the Racine Veteran population to the services and events taking place this Memorial Day.

This event welcomes Military members, Veterans, families, and community members. Those who attend the Racine Memorial Day Parade are encouraged to make their way to the cemetery. Elected officials including Mayor Cory Mason and County Executive Jonathon Delegrave will be present, as well as numerous veterans and community organizations. Both community leaders will speak at the event.

Before the ceremony, there will be a pre-concert performed by the Belle City Brassworks Brass Band. Shawn Rivers, the Racine County Veterans Service Officer, and 21-year U.S. Air Force Veteran will welcome attendees and give opening remarks. The Park High School JROTC Color Guard will be seen in the parade and will march on the colors at the ceremony.

Christina Kuenzi will lead the National Anthem. She is the Director of Music Ministry at St. Thomas and St. Clare Parishes in Racine County. Those gathered will be asked to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Melvin Hargrove will give an invocation and Benediction at the Memorial Day event.

Dave Litrenta from the VVA Chapter #767 will lead the Remembrance Table Ceremony. Read more about the symbolism on the War Memorial website. VVA Chapter #767 member, Thomas Konieczko will present the Battlefield Cross Ceremony. Navy Ship 60 will conduct the Wreath Ceremony. More Veterans involved will include the Veterans Honor Guard presenting the Rifle Salute. Veteran Dwight Neely will also be honored as this year’s guest speaker. Matthew Gorbaty, RAVI member and lead organizer, will also give a statement.

#Parade#Memorial Day#War Memorial#Racine Area Veterans Inc#Military#Veterans#U S Air Force Veteran#Music Ministry
