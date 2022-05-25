ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Aquarium to offer free tickets for military this Memorial Day

By Editor's Pick
thetampabay100.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Aquarium will offer free tickets to active-duty and retired members of the military this Memorial Day. From Friday, May 27...

thetampabay100.com

businessobserverfl.com

Survey reveals new insights about why vacationers flock to Tampa Bay

As Tampa Bay’s profile continues to grow nationally and even globally, Tampa and Hillsborough County's destination marketing organization, Visit Tampa Bay, has tweaked its messaging. According to a news release, Visit Tampa Bay and FKQ Advertising + Marketing plan to unveil a new marketing campaign built around a catchphrase,...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay floating concert Boatstock 3 happens this weekend

ICYMI, Memorial Day weekend is here, and that means the return of Pinellas County's quarantine-born Boatstock, happening on May 28. On Saturday, near Bay Pines, some of the floating festival’s longest-running alum (Fayroy, Johnny Mile and the Kilometers) join Boatsock newbs Have Gun, Will Travel and Tampa Bay cover band all-star Stormbringer for the show.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Chefs Table Canceled Due to Staff Shortages

Citing Gulfport restaurant staff shortages, the annual Chefs Table event in Gulfport canceled its 2022 event. Since 2016, aside from 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Gulfport restaurants bring their fare to a long outdoor table on Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Organizer Pia Goff says the main players of the nightly simply didn’t have the help needed to host such a large event seamlessly.
GULFPORT, FL
cltampa.com

Cerealholic returns to Ybor City, Chanko comes to Seminole Hieghts, and more Tampa Bay foodie news

Although Chop Chop Shop customers were dismayed by chef Steve Sera’s seemingly abrupt decision to close the popular Asian fusion restaurant, he’s hoping that they’ll stick around for his brand new concept opening out of the same Seminole Heights space. His new restaurant Chanko will debut out of the familiar refurbished diner car with a brand new menu, unprecedented approach to fast casual dining, and the support of his entire former CCS staff. The Chanko menu is smaller, more refined, and revolves around a traditional Japanese dish that Sera says cannot be found anywhere else in the Southeastern part of the country, let alone Florida. The star is the menu is Sera’s modern take on the Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki—a layered crepe dish stacked with shredded grilled cabbage, bean sprouts, leeks, grilled noodles and more—while other categories include kare, a Japanese curry and rice dishes topped with katsu. 4603 N Florida Ave., Tampa. chanko-ichiban.com.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Top 10 Bike Riding Trails In Tampa Bay

With gas prices continuing to sky rocket, we’ve put together the 10 top bike riding trails in Tampa Bay for you. To alleviate their wallets, many Floridians are taking up other means of transportation. In fact, the city of Tampa has spent a lot of resources to improve bike lanes and trails over the last few years. With gorgeous weather and spectacular views, these trails surely won’t disappoint you while you get in your exercise.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Publisher’s Note: Favorite Services, Places in South Pinellas

In the midst of supply chain issues, the lowest employment since the turn of the millennium, and a post-or-maybe-not-so-post-COVID-19 fog, we can all use a burst of love – especially our Gulfport and South Pinellas businesses who have powered through the past two-plus years. In The Gabber offices, we have a few places we love. We’re not getting any money for this; we simply thought it’d be nice to put some positivity back into the Universe.
GULFPORT, FL
thatssotampa.com

Four Green Fields opens brand new location in Tampa

The legendary Four Green Fields has opened its newest location in Tampa. The storied Irish restaurant has been a part of Tampa’s pub scene for 30 years. “We are proud to announce that our opening night for the new location is this Thursday 5-26-22!!!” wrote the owners in an enthusiastic Instagram post. “We have live music & the best Guinness around. Be the first to check out the new location, doors open at 7pm – 802 N 12th Street.”
TAMPA, FL

