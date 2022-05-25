The Nike SB Ishod Appears In Reddish Brown

After a series of unforeseen delays, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 “Airness” footwear and apparel capsule is finally ready to launch in the first week of June. Building on the brand’s commitment to creating timeless, classic, luxurious pieces, A Ma Maniere has designed a stately set of apparel that relies on simplicity and elegance via a color palette that has since become synonymous with the A Ma Maniere brand. Cream, burgundy, and black comprise the entirety of the collection, with thoughtful branding hits that neither hide nor overpower the aesthetic. On the footwear is a similar color scheme, but with an exotic snake texture on the midsole, cracked leather on the upper, and an assortment of attachments such as extra lacing and a large hangtag.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO