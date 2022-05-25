ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby Herald

Canby School District busy with two projects

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GgiOF_0fq64yNK00 Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work.

School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works.

Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused on the CHS classes that graduated during the pandemic. To that end, a dedication ceremony for Senior Park will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2.

With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Canby High School leaders wanted to do something special for the senior class graduating in 2020. To that end, they acquired a giant rock that will be forever dedicated to that class with plans to build a "senior park" around it. In 2021, they added a cougar statue to the area, and this year the Senior Park will be completed.

Landscaping is done, concrete is being poured and the rock will be set up as the base for the cougar this week.

"By next week, just in time to say goodbye to our seniors, we'll be ready to welcome the community to dedicate the Senior Park," said Kristen Wohlers, director of communications.

But that's not all that's going on, and the school district has voters to thank for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFiqr_0fq64yNK00

In 2020, voters passed a $75 million school bond "and we have been working hard putting those monies to use with new playgrounds at our elementary schools, safe-entry vestibules, turf fields and more," Wohlers said. "Now we're ready to break ground on our biggest bond project — a 50,000-square-foot science and general education wing at Canby High School featuring modernized classrooms, meeting rooms, shared learning spaces and common areas."

The project is estimated to cost $35 million and will kick off with a community groundbreaking event at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near the school and track facility. The new wing is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
Canby Herald

Canby's parks master plan review underway

The community will have one more chance to ask questions, provide input on the plan at a June 8 forumThe City of Canby is working to finalize its parks and recreation master plan for once more public review. The first draft was presented to the public in January. Consultants with BerryDunn have taken feedback from city planners, counselors and the community and will present a final draft for review at a joint work session between city council and the parks and recreation master plan steering committee for on Wednesday, June 1. The city will host a final public-input forum for the master plan with BerryDunn to discuss the draft plan, provide any updates on findings and discuss next steps. The meeting will be held on Wednesday June 8, at 6 p.m. at the Canby Police Department — 1175 NW Third Ave. The draft Parks and Recreation Master Plan and draft Parks and Recreation Methodology Study are available online. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Landscaping#Education#The Canby School District#Canby High School#Chs
Portland Tribune

Prepare for big 'in-person' Multnomah County Fair at Oaks Park

For the first time in 2 years the Multnomah County Fair will freely welcome visitors, Memorial Day Weekend, at Oaks ParkAfter being shut down in 2020 — and after having visitors shut out from visiting the exhibition hall that was actually set up in 2021, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — organizers of the 2022 Multnomah County Fair say this year will be in-person, and full of fun and activity. The historic fair again returns to nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park for three days in May, over the Memorial Day weekend. "Given the past two years, this — the 117th...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from […] The post Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

It's time to restore trust in Clackamas County elections

Pamplin Media Group editorial board: Sherry Hall must leave clerk's office and make room for qualified candidate Catherine McMullen Clackamas County's elections clerk, who has made a litany of ballot mistakes in her 20-year tenure, should be removed from office. Calling for the county's clerk to resign or be recalled after her latest disastrous antics was an easy decision for Pamplin Media Group, since it was a decision that we've already made — repeatedly. Our editorial board called for her removal in 2010, after Sherry Hall's office cost the county an extra $120,000 by misprinting ballots to include a...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Massive Chicken Operation Approved In Linn County

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has authorized Eric Simon, operator of J-S Ranch, to register for Oregon’s General Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) permit. Per Simon's CAFO application, he plans to operate a poultry facility holding up to 580,000 broiler chickens in Linn County.
LINN COUNTY, OR
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

New construction heading to SW 209th Avenue near South Hillsboro

The street will be widened between Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road to add a center turn lane and other improvements.Construction along Southwest 209th Avenue begins on June 1, according to an announcement by Washington County. The project will widen the street between Southwest Alexander Street and Kinnaman Road by adding a continuous center turn lane to go along with two travel lanes in each direction. The road will taper back to two lanes at Alexander Street. The project will also add bike lanes both ways and includes upgrades to lights and signals along intersections, as well as improvements...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
opb.org

Waterfront makeover ‘raises the expectations’ for public spaces, says Vancouver mayor

On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
Portland Tribune

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility. I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Plans in place to force Oregonians to pay for the privilege of waiting in traffic

Interstate Bridge Replacement Program bears a resemblance to defunct Columbia River Crossing debacleAre you ready to pay a toll to cross the Columbia River? Tolls are coming to the I-5 and I-205 bridges, and they're coming more quickly than you would think. Earlier this month, the Oregon Transportation Commission circulated a memo with an update on the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP). That memo declared, "Tolling would begin in late 2025 to early 2026." In a slideshow for the commission, one of the slides projected, "I-205 tolling launches by the end of 2024." Set aside the fact that transportation staff...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
70
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy