Canby School District busy with two projects

Special events will mark the completion of Senior Park and the beginning of expansion work.

School may be nearing the end of the year, but the Canby School District has some interesting projects in the works.

Canby High School will be the scene of the completion of a project focused on the CHS classes that graduated during the pandemic. To that end, a dedication ceremony for Senior Park will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2.

With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Canby High School leaders wanted to do something special for the senior class graduating in 2020. To that end, they acquired a giant rock that will be forever dedicated to that class with plans to build a "senior park" around it. In 2021, they added a cougar statue to the area, and this year the Senior Park will be completed.

Landscaping is done, concrete is being poured and the rock will be set up as the base for the cougar this week.

"By next week, just in time to say goodbye to our seniors, we'll be ready to welcome the community to dedicate the Senior Park," said Kristen Wohlers, director of communications.

But that's not all that's going on, and the school district has voters to thank for it.

In 2020, voters passed a $75 million school bond "and we have been working hard putting those monies to use with new playgrounds at our elementary schools, safe-entry vestibules, turf fields and more," Wohlers said. "Now we're ready to break ground on our biggest bond project — a 50,000-square-foot science and general education wing at Canby High School featuring modernized classrooms, meeting rooms, shared learning spaces and common areas."

The project is estimated to cost $35 million and will kick off with a community groundbreaking event at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, near the school and track facility. The new wing is expected to be completed by fall 2023.