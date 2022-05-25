Gresham AAUW celebrates members, awards community

Local branch honored for supporting Mt. Hood students; Gresham organization gifts $500 to Oregon Tradeswomen

It was a night of celebration for a group of Gresham women, who were recognized for their efforts of supporting education and providing scholarships for local students.

The Gresham branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) received a plethora of honors during its annual banquet Monday, May 23, and gave out awards and gifts of its own to similarly deserving community members.

Gresham was recognized as the top branch in Oregon to give AAUW fellowships and grants nationally and internationally and also received a certificate of appreciation from the Mt. Hood Community College Foundation for endowing a scholarship at the college and a 2021 Heroes for Education Award for supporting MHCC students through unprecedented times.

The Gresham AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The local branch has more than 60 members working to provide programs on issues facing women and girls, community projects and women's outreach activities.

The organization also recognized other amazing women in the community.

Lisa Palermo, development director for Oregon Tradeswomen, Inc., received the Breaking Barriers Achievement Award, after being nominated by the Gresham and Lake Oswego AAUW branches.

The Gresham AAUW also presented the Oregon Tradeswomen with a $500 gift from the Gladys Forrester Community Education Grant for their Ready to Earn Fund, which supplies female students with tools and safety gear for their jobs.

Finally the Gresham branch awarded their 2022 Woman of Achievement Award to Connie Maguire for her flexibility and accountability to electronic communications during the pandemic.

The evening ended with a candlelight ceremony.