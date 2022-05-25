ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham AAUW celebrates members, awards community

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I72sH_0fq61Ynb00 Local branch honored for supporting Mt. Hood students; Gresham organization gifts $500 to Oregon Tradeswomen

It was a night of celebration for a group of Gresham women, who were recognized for their efforts of supporting education and providing scholarships for local students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOqGI_0fq61Ynb00 The Gresham branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) received a plethora of honors during its annual banquet Monday, May 23, and gave out awards and gifts of its own to similarly deserving community members.

Gresham was recognized as the top branch in Oregon to give AAUW fellowships and grants nationally and internationally and also received a certificate of appreciation from the Mt. Hood Community College Foundation for endowing a scholarship at the college and a 2021 Heroes for Education Award for supporting MHCC students through unprecedented times.

The Gresham AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The local branch has more than 60 members working to provide programs on issues facing women and girls, community projects and women's outreach activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDetr_0fq61Ynb00 The organization also recognized other amazing women in the community.

Lisa Palermo, development director for Oregon Tradeswomen, Inc., received the Breaking Barriers Achievement Award, after being nominated by the Gresham and Lake Oswego AAUW branches.

The Gresham AAUW also presented the Oregon Tradeswomen with a $500 gift from the Gladys Forrester Community Education Grant for their Ready to Earn Fund, which supplies female students with tools and safety gear for their jobs.

Finally the Gresham branch awarded their 2022 Woman of Achievement Award to Connie Maguire for her flexibility and accountability to electronic communications during the pandemic.

The evening ended with a candlelight ceremony.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Gresham State Farm agent donates grant to schools program

Rob Hendrickson presents REAP, inc. with $5,000 check to support underserved students. A local State Farm agent made a significant donation to a nonprofit leadership program for youths representing marginalized student populations. Rob Hendrickson, Gresham State Farm, presented REAP, inc., with a $5,000 grant from State Farm's 100 for Good...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Corbett celebrates graduating Class of 2022

Seniors honored with parade, fireworks, all-night party, and plenty of cheers from loved onesAll of Corbett came out Thursday evening, May 26, to celebrate an amazing group of kids and their accomplishment — graduating high school. It was an evening marked by a parade of cars decked out in tassels and hand-crafted signs; photographs and diplomas; speeches from classmates and favorite teachers; proud parents who only shed a few tears; beaming smiles from the graduates; and plenty of pomp and circumstance. In the darkened skies of the evening everyone roared as fireworks boomed over Corbett in a fitting send-off...
CORBETT, OR
Portland Tribune

Prepare for big 'in-person' Multnomah County Fair at Oaks Park

For the first time in 2 years the Multnomah County Fair will freely welcome visitors, Memorial Day Weekend, at Oaks ParkAfter being shut down in 2020 — and after having visitors shut out from visiting the exhibition hall that was actually set up in 2021, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — organizers of the 2022 Multnomah County Fair say this year will be in-person, and full of fun and activity. The historic fair again returns to nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park for three days in May, over the Memorial Day weekend. "Given the past two years, this — the 117th...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

LGBTQ-serving nonprofit plans field day

Identity Euphoria will offer games, crafts in Gresham's Main City Park on June 11. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Gresham-based nonprofit company Identity Euphoria will host a Queer Field Day in Main City Park, 219 S. Main Ave. Identity Euphoria is a new nonprofit organization working to acquire 501(c)3 status, which is based in Gresham but serves LGBTQ2SIA+ people in Oregon and Washington. The mission of the organization is to build community and resources for LGBTQ2SIA+ people and also provide educational opportunities to the public.
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Gresham, OR
Society
Gresham Outlook

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Legacy Mount Hood crafts community of care

After two years in heart of pandemic, leadership commits to providing quality health care for all neighborsA 33-year veteran of the health care industry has seen firsthand the power of having doctors and nurses who serve the communities they call home. Tanya Shanks-Connors, Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center's chief nursing officer, was in the intensive care unit when she met one of the nurses going above and beyond for a patient. The two happened to be neighbors — their kids played together every afternoon — so the nurse had insight into the patient's personal history and home life. That...
GRESHAM, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
TIGARD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Community Journalism#Charity#Mt Hood#Mhcc#Oregon Tradeswomen Inc#The Gresham Aauw#The Oregon Tradeswomen
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Charities
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
opb.org

Waterfront makeover ‘raises the expectations’ for public spaces, says Vancouver mayor

On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
Lake Oswego Review

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
162
Followers
1K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy