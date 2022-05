The truth isn’t going to set him free, it’s going to set him up with a helluva dilemma. When the fit hits the shan this month, and The Bold and the Beautiful reveals not only that Sheila put her own son in the grave and tried to do the same to Steffy but replaced Brooke’s nonalcoholic bubbly with the real deal, Ridge is going to find himself asking a very familiar question: Is she his destiny… or is Taylor?

TV SERIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO