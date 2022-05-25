Patriotic Festival 2022: Breaking down the move to Norfolk and headliner controversy

The Patriotic Festival moves to Norfolk this year, and for visitors this Memorial Day weekend, that means a three-block-long outdoor concert venue downtown, a new area to explore — and a new tradition. For organizers and the city, it means a major influx of visitors, less vulnerability to weather, and an intensely personal connection.

The festival, which honors the military, is in its 18th year — having skipped two because of the pandemic — and has always been in Virginia Beach. It’s expected to bring in less money for Norfolk than it did for the Beach, where the festival had its best year financially in 2019, but organizers say the new location will provide more ways to celebrate the military and will be more walkable for guests — and, from a planning perspective, be more reliable.

The event has lined up some of the biggest names in country music to cap off each night.

___

The financial impact

In 2019, Virginia Beach saw a $23 million impact from the Patriotic Festival, according to Ira Agricola, a founder of the event and its current president. Norfolk is expecting a roughly $12 million overall impact, according to a spokesperson for the city. This time, though, roughly two-thirds of the guests will be from outside Hampton Roads, Agricola said, compared to a 50-50 split when the festival was in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach has about 5,500 hotel rooms compared to Norfolk’s 1,700 in its downtown area, which Agricola said translates to a sizable gap in impact.

Still, he expects a “significant” turnout.

This year’s event will have about one-third more military participation than the previous festival, he said, attributing that to Norfolk’s higher concentration of military installations. Town Point Park is being dubbed the Military Zone and will be filled with displays and information booths from various commands, and have recruiters who will bring trailers with interactive programs inside, said Kelly Wirfel, a spokesperson for Naval Station Norfolk.

___

Why Norfolk?

The event will honor the military in another key way: It will be on Memorial Day weekend. Virginia Beach, already popular on that weekend, held the festival in the first week of June, Agricola said.

Past guests will likely notice the smaller footprint of the event, which will be within two to three blocks of the major hotels; in Virginia Beach it stretched over a 12-block area.

“It’s just going to be a different vibe in downtown Norfolk,” Agricola said, highlighting features of the surrounding area, including the afternoon concerts at Town Point Park, Waterside District, the USS Wisconsin and Granby Street. “I think it’s a very compact site that you can walk easily to all the attractions and to the festival.”

The event will be the first time Waterside Drive has been converted into a concert venue; planners had to “start from scratch” designing the site for Kane Brown (Saturday) and Morgan Wallen (Sunday), Agricola said. With the stage facing west on Waterside Drive starting at St. Paul’s Boulevard, the seating will stretch three blocks to Martin’s Lane, crossing in front of the southern face of the Marriott.

The outdoor venue was added to meet the conditions of the contracts of both Brown and Wallen, which were agreed to in 2020 before the event was canceled because of the pandemic. Agricola said the organizers looked at nearby Harbor Park stadium, which had baseball games already scheduled, and Town Point Park, which couldn’t accommodate the needed 12,000 seats, so they worked with the city to build a venue on Waterside Drive.

The festival moved to Norfolk at Agricola’s recommendation because of concerns that weather could cancel future events. Virginia Beach doesn’t have an indoor venue that can accommodate 12,000 seats, as Norfolk’s Scope can.

Scope will host Jon Pardi on Friday and will be the bad-weather backup site for the Saturday and Sunday night concerts. The setup on Waterside Drive was designed to be able to move into Scope. Organizers will decide whether to move those events in the morning the day before each concert, Agricola said.

He pointed to a dramatic example of Virginia Beach’s vulnerability to weather: A storm in the second week of May left piles of sand in some areas and, in other areas, wooden access ramps dangling off dunes, high above the newly lowered beach.

Weather and beach width have always been questions there, Agricola said.

“They were never able to guarantee a particular width or amount of sand on the beach down there,” he said. “So you can imagine when you’re selling tickets to an event, that’s a challenge because you need to have some certainty about the venue.”

___

Dealing with controversy

One source of uncertainty in planning this year’s event came in February 2021 when a video surfaced with Sunday night’s headliner, Morgan Wallen, using a racial slur. In the video, first published by TMZ, he was in front of his home after a night out with friends.

In the immediate aftermath, Wallen’s music was pulled from country music radio and streaming playlists, he was dropped by talent agency WME, and his label suspended him, Rolling Stone reported. Still, his new album, “Dangerous: The Double Album” was named the top album of the year by Billboard, and is the only country album ever to spend its first 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart since Billboard began publishing weekly in 1956.

Wallen explained on social media that the incident came at the end of a 72-hour drinking bender. He apologized and urged his fans not to defend him.

“I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this. And I fully accept any penalties I’m facing,” he said in an Instagram video. USA Today reported that, in April 2021, he donated $300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition through associates who had the option of distributing $135,000 of that money to other youth and community organizations. Wallen’s label, Big Loud Records, donated $100,000 to Rock Against Racism.

Patriotic Festival organizers did extensive research on Wallen, Agricola said, speaking with venues and people who have worked with him.

“It was very very unfortunate,” Agricola said, “but all the research we did ... everybody that was around him, everybody that knew him, everybody that was associated with him said that this guy is not a racist.”

This weekend will be another sign of the rebound in Wallen’s fortunes: His Sunday night concert sold out.

“Our event, first and foremost, is to honor the military which is one of the most diverse organizations in the world,” Agricola said. “We wouldn’t do anything if we thought that this artist would bring any kind of discredit to not only the city of Norfolk but to the military.”

For Agricola, honoring the military has always been personal. His father served in World War II, and the stories he told of soldiers’ sacrifice stayed with Agricola.

“I never served personally in the service but I have always had this calling, or pull, to this sort of thing. It’s rewarding to me on a personal basis,” he said. “Norfolk is the right place to do it. ... I think the celebration of the military — to be able to do that, is an honor.”

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com