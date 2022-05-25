ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah pledges he will not leave Liverpool this summer

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPgEm_0fq604c500

Mohamed Salah has allayed concerns the Champions League final could be his last game for Liverpool by insisting he will not leave this summer.

Liverpool’s leading goalscorer is out of contract in 2023 and talks over an extension that would make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history have dragged on for months without resolution. The Egypt international has been linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain or Saturday’s opponents Real Madrid should Liverpool decide to cash in this summer on a player who could leave on a free in 12 months.

Related: The man who can fix anything: Carlo Ancelotti defies time and critics | Jonathan Liew

The 29-year-old, however, has said he is going nowhere before that deal expires, although he refused to elaborate on whether an extension was in sight.

Speaking at Liverpool’s Champions League final media day, Salah said: “In my mind, I don’t focus on the contract at all at the moment. I don’t want to be selfish. I said two months ago, it’s all about the team now. It’s a really important week for us, so I am just focused on the team.

“I want to win the Champions League again. I want to see Hendo [Jordan Henderson] with the trophy again and hopefully he will give it to me after. I am just focused on the team and don’t want to talk about my contract but I am staying next season for sure.”

Sadio Mané is another Liverpool striker approaching the final 12 months of his contract and is on Bayern Munich’s list of potential replacements should Robert Lewandowski leave this summer as expected. Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, wants to keep Mané and Salah but the Senegal international wants to wait until after Saturday’s final in Paris before announcing his decision.

“Whether I stay or not, I will say it after the Champions League,” Mané said.

Jürgen Klopp remains relaxed over the contract negotiations and believes the outcome of the Champions League final will have no bearing on players’ decisions. The Liverpool manager said: “No, not at all. We are in talks with all the players but now is not the moment to talk about them. There is just not the time. We play every three days. The players have this idea, we have this idea and sometimes they match. But we know each other for a long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJV2V_0fq604c500
Fabinho declared: ‘I’m ready’ having missed Liverpool’s last three matches with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

Liverpool could have a full squad on Saturday despite Thiago Alcântara suffering an achilles problem in the Premier League finale against Wolves . The midfielder did not take part in an open training session but Klopp said Thiago remained in contention.

“A good chance,” he said of Thiago’s prospects. “He will be training this afternoon, he did some stuff this morning. It was not planned he will be doing this session with the players and in the moment it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be pretty helpful, obviously. It’s surprisingly good news.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

“After the game I was not positive but we got news that night already that it doesn’t look that bad. We will see. We just have to make sure we do the right thing in the right moment and we will try.”

Fabinho has resumed training after missing the past three matches with a hamstring injury. “I’m ready,” he said when asked about the final. Virgil van Dijk, who has not played since the FA Cup final, and Joe Gomez, who injured an ankle in the penultimate game of the league season at Southampton, are also back in full training.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during French Open defeat

The former world No 1 Simona Halep suffered from a panic attack in the middle of her second-round match at the French Open and she was unable to recover, losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to the 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen. Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, was comprehensively leading the match when...
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy