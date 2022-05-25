ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Cuts Ties With Russian Franchisees

By Chuck Dobrosielski
 4 days ago

Nike had decided to not renew its franchise agreements with Inventive Retail Group and Yar LLC, the Russian daily Vedomosti reported.

