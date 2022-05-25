Nike Cuts Ties With Russian Franchisees

Click here to read the full article.

Nike had decided to not renew its franchise agreements with Inventive Retail Group and Yar LLC, the Russian daily Vedomosti reported.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.