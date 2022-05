HARRISBURG, PA – State Department of Health figures released on Wednesday show an increasing number of COVID 19 cases and COVID-related deaths. The department’s weekly update shows 29,664 new cases over the previous seven days, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the previous week. Deaths were also up, 249 recorded in the last week, an increase of 84 over the previous week. The death toll in Clinton County remained unchanged at 127.

4 DAYS AGO