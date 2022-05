Canterbury Village Events Calendar 2022 – tickets info for all the events and fun things to do at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, Michigan. Canterbury Village is home to the Canterbury Castle Restaurant and Banquet Center, C-Pub Bar & Grille, Michigan Market Place boutique & consignment store and many other fine shops and vendors. They also host family-friendly FUN events nearly every weekend!

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 20 DAYS AGO