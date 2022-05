TAHLEQUAH – Offering free, virtual ACT workshops, CNF has expanded its reach nationwide and is having a direct and proven impact on Native students’ scores. “With the onset of COVID-19, we were really forced to pivot to virtual formats to stay engaged with students,” said Janice Randall, CNF executive director. “The education landscape changed quickly, and students needed our support more than ever before. Now we’ve seen how impactful these programs can be, and it looks like they’re here to stay.”

