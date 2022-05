The NFL offseason moves on, and as we near the month of May, how should you attack the futures market?. Each week at BetSided, yours truly is breaking down the latest roster moves, injuries and more in our NFL Power Rankings. It's never too early to consider your Super Bowl futures, so without further ado, here's my latest power rankings based on the odds at WynnBET Sportsbook to win it all in 2022.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO