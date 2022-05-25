ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey, FL

Florida grad discusses ‘curly hair’ in speech after being censored from saying gay

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHVjf_0fq5vAKT00

A high school student used the phrase “having curly hair” instead of the word “ gay ” during his graduation speech after reportedly being told his mic would be cut if he referred to his activism for LGBT rights.

Zander Moricz, the first openly gay class president of Pine View School in Osprey, Florida , has since gone viral for his brilliant address, which has been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

Ahead of the speech, Moricz tweeted about his feud with the school, claiming they informed him any reference to his activism would see the ceremony halted.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Osprey, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Censored#Gay Rights#Racism#Lgbt#Pine View School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

671K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy