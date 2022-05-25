ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson urged to quit by Tory MPs over ‘damning’ Sue Gray report

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkdE1_0fq5uxFL00

Boris Johnson is facing growing pressure from Tory MPs to quit in the public interest, amid warnings he will lose the next election.

Former minister Tobias Ellwood and backbencher Julian Sturdy described partygate as a “distraction” during a challenging time for Britons.

Mr Sturdy, Conservative MP for York Outer, said the Sue Gray report showed Mr Johnson “has presided over a widespread culture of disregard for the coronavirus regulations”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “Questions are now being raised about whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament when asked about these events.

“Talking to constituents, it is clear discussions about parties in Downing Street remain a damaging distraction at a time when our country faces massive challenges with war returning to Europe, a global cost of living crisis, and our recovery from the pandemic being more important than ever.

“This is clearly a time when we cannot have any doubt about the honesty, integrity, and personal character of the Prime Minister.

“While I thought it important to wait for the conclusion of the Metropolitan Police investigation and the publication of the Sue Gray report, I am now unable to give the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt and feel it is now in the public interest for him to resign.”

Mr Ellwood was heckled by fellow Tory MPs in the Commons chamber as he questioned whether they could continue to defend Mr Johnson’s behaviour.

A question I humbly put to my colleagues is ‘are you willing day in and day out to defend this behaviour publicly?'

Tobias Ellwood

The MP said of the report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10: “This is a damning report about the absence of leadership, focus and discipline in No 10 – the one place where you expect to find those attributes in abundance.

“I’ve made my point and my position very clear to the Prime Minister: he does not have my support.

“But a question I humbly put to my colleagues is ‘are you willing day in and day out to defend this behaviour publicly?’

“Can we continue to govern without distraction given the erosion of the trust with the British people?

“And can we win the general election on this current trajectory? I’m being heckled by my own people.

“If we cannot work out what we’re going to do, then the broad church of the Conservative Party will lose the next general election.

“But my question to the Prime Minister is very clear, on the question of leadership: can he think of any other prime minister who’d have allowed such a culture of indiscipline to take place under their watch and if it did would they not have resigned?”

Mr Johnson focused his answer on his prospects of winning the next election.

He said: “I think the answer is overwhelmingly and emphatically yes, we are going to go on and win the next general election because we’re going to get on with the job.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who accused Mr Johnson of adopting a “sinister pattern of evasion”, appealed to Tory MPs to oust the PM.

He said: “I hope they will bear in mind the now infamous Government advert featuring a desperately ill Covid patient, it said: look into her eyes and tell her you never bend the rules.

“If they don’t submit a letter, if they don’t remove this Prime Minister, how will they ever, ever look at their constituents in the eye ever again?”

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: “In this farce of a parliamentary system it’s now all down to Tory MPs… for them to grow a backbone and oust this moral vacuum of a Prime Minister.

“Will he spare them the trouble and resign?”

Mr Johnson replied: “No.”

Conservative MP John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) asked Mr Johnson if he believed his statements on “partygate” in the Commons had “passed the test of reasonableness”.

He said: “I believe both leaders have a lot to answer for with regards to this issue. The British army teaches you, or certainly believes at its very core, that you serve to lead and you lead by example.

“Given the extent of rule-breaking in Number 10, does he believe that what he has said to the House since about their being no rule-breaking passed the test of reasonableness?”

Mr Johnson restated his argument that he believed he was attending work events.

Conservative former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick (Newark) said it was “now time to turn a page” and spoke of the actions of “brilliant” civil servants to create the shielding programme in the early stages of the pandemic.

He said: “These achievements and others should mean that nothing in this report is a stain upon the character of the thousands if not hundreds of thousands of civil servants whether in Number 10, other government departments or across the country who helped steer this country through the pandemic.

“Secondly difficult though this is to say for many, with a war in Europe, with an economic crisis, with the challenges this country faces, is it not really true that it is now time to turn a page and for this country, our politics and this House to move forwards.”

SNP Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) said there had been “no attempt at remorse” from Mr Johnson, adding: “Surely if he was half the man that he thinks he would summon that self-respect and just go.”

Labour MP Afzal Khan (Manchester Gorton) said his mother, father-in-law and mother-in-law died from Covid-19, adding: “The laws broken by the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and others were not victimless crimes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Downing Street fails to deny reports of Boris Johnson birthday gathering in flat during lockdown

Downing Street has failed to deny that Boris Johnson took part in a birthday gathering in his flat above No 11 during lockdown in 2020.Reports at the weekend suggested that Mr Johnson joined wife Carrie and friends in the flat to celebrate his 56th birthday at a time when indoor gatherings were banned.The alleged event - which supposedly took place just hours after a cake presentation in the cabinet room for which both Mr and Mrs Johnson were fined by police - was not mentioned in last week’s Partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.Asked eight times at a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stormont Assembly recalled in a bid to elect new speaker

The Stormont Assembly has been recalled in a bid to elect a new speaker.MLAs were in the chamber on Monday following a recall petition brought by Sinn Fein to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.The DUP must back the election of a new speaker to allow the Assembly to fully function.However it is resisting, saying they want to see action from the UK government on the Northern Ireland Protocol.Today we have an opportunity to begin delivering real change for people.Sinn Féin, with Alliance and SDLP support, has recalled the Assembly to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: It’s a terrible time to be a Tory MP

If you were a Tory MP, what would you do? I know what you might well say to that. But just bear with me, because the question really isn’t very easy to answer. And obviously it matters a good deal.It’s like this. Lots of people seem to think that the choice currently stands between keeping Johnson or getting rid of him. If you want shot of him then, then obviously it helps if at some point you express your lack of confidence in Big Dog to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee.Then there’s a vote of...
The Independent

Boris Johnson warns Russia is ‘chewing through ground’ in eastern Ukraine

Boris Johnson has stressed the “vital” need to provide Ukraine with fresh military support including long-range rocket launchers as Russian forces slowly “chew through ground” in the east.The Prime Minister warned Vladimir Putin’s invading army is making “palpable progress” in the Donbas region after abandoning the attempt to encircle Kyiv.Mr Johnson argued, in an interview with Bloomberg, that more offensive weapons including long-range multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRSs) are needed.He warned of the dangers in negotiating with the “crocodile” Russian President but said Mr Putin must accept that his so-called “de-Nazification” of Ukraine has finished so he can “withdraw with dignity...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wishart
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson – live: Ex-attorney general is latest Tory MP calling for PM to resign

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright has become the latest of at least 25 Conservative MPs calling on Boris Johnson to resign, as the Partygate scandal rages on.The latest in a string of such calls came on Monday as Downing Street failed to deny that Mr Johnson had attended a birthday gathering during the first lockdown, after fresh reports claimed he had joined his wife Carrie and friends in their No 11 flat to celebrate his 56th birthday hours, just after being supposedly “ambushed by cake”. Asked eight times by reporters on Monday, a spokesperson failed to deny that Mr...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘All this suffering because of a madman’: Putin’s forces intensify attacks in bid to seize the Donbas

“No mother should have to watch her daughter die. No mother should have to piece together her daughter’s body. They killed her, they broke my heart, they broke the hearts of our family.”Vera Ivanova is inconsolable in her grief. Her daughter, Nataliya, died in a bombing in Sievierodonetsk — one of two cities, along with Lysychansk, that the Russians are trying to capture to complete their seizure of the Luhansk region in the fierce battles of eastern Ukraine. Having failed to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv, the focus of Vladimir Putin’s forces is now on the east of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Uk#Britons#Parliament#Metropolitan Police
The Independent

Serbia ignores EU sanctions, secures gas deal with Putin

As the war in Ukraine rages, Serbia's president announced that he has secured an “extremely favorable” natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Serbia has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow. Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist, claims that he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has spent recent years cementing ties with Russia, a long-time ally.Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and its main energy companies are under Russian majority ownership.“What I can...
The Independent

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith not guilty of attempting to finance Isis

A former Irish soldier has been found not guilty of attempting to finance the terrorist organisation Isis.Lisa Smith appeared before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday morning. The judge said that it could not be ruled beyond reasonable doubt that the intention of Smith to send 800 euros to a so-called Islamic State member was either for charitable or humanitarian reasons.Mr Justice Tony Hunt said there was "sufficient ambiguity" as to the reasonable doubt and acquitted Smith of the charge.Smith, 39, faces a second charge of being a member of a terrorist organisation, which the court was...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘loses two more colonels including top paratrooper’

The Russian troops have lost two more colonels in the Ukraine war, including ‘best’ paratroop commander. Overall, at least 40 Russian colonels have reportedly been killed in Ukraine, although the official number is thought to be greater.Elsewhere, Russian attacks and shelling concentrated on Donbas over the weekend, killing at least three civilians and wounding two, officials said, adding that Moscow has made capturing the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk its top priority in the besieged region.Incessant shelling kept the Ukrainian forces in the region on the defensive on Sunday and destroyed or damaged more than 60 buildings, including a power...
MILITARY
The Independent

Top police chief ‘demands answers’ after he was ruled out for National Crime Agency job

One of the country’s most senior police officers has reportedly demanded an explanation from the government about why he was ruled out of the running to lead the National Crime Agency. Neil Basu, the country’s most senior minority ethnic police officer, has said he was “disappointed” to miss out on the role,The Sunday Times reported.His intervention came after it emerged that Boris Johnson wanted Lord Hogan-Howe to take on the role. Lord Hogan-Howe served as Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police when the force was taken in by the claims of fantasist Carl Beech and oversaw the VIP child sex abuse...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.Mr Philp told Sky News: “I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the...
U.K.
The Independent

Conservative former attorney general calls on Boris Johnson to resign

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright has become the latest Conservative MP to call on Boris Johnson to resign.In a statement on his website, the ex-cabinet minister said that if Mr Johnson remains in 10 Downing Street he would hinder the process of “restoring faith in good government”.And he said: “I have with regret concluded that for the good of this and future governments, the prime minister should resign.”Mr Wright is the latest of at least 25 Tory MPs to call on Mr Johnson to step down, with several coming forward in the wake of last week’s Sue Gray report into...
POLITICS
The Independent

Greece planning major wall extension on border with Turkey

Greek authorities say they are planning a major extension of a wall along the country’s border with Turkey and are seeking European Union financial support for the additional construction. Notis Mitarachi, the migration affairs minister, said the steel wall would be extended from 40 to 120 kilometers (25 to 75 miles), with construction work due to start later this year. “It is a government decision to extend the border wall further and we have requested European funding,” Mitarachi said, speaking in an interview Sunday with a radio station near Athens. The minister posted the audio of the interview on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Imperial measurements will bring ‘British culture’ back to shops, claims minister

A government push to boost the use imperial measurements after Brexit will bring British “culture” back into shops, a minister has claimed.Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement this Friday to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to pave the way for greater use of pounds, ounces, feet and inches.Appearing to confirm the plan, technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News: “It’s allowing a bit of our national culture and heritage back onto the shop shelf.”The government has been accused of trying to “weaponise nostalgia” among Brexit voters at a time when the cost of living crisis hits...
U.K.
The Independent

Six million UK homes ‘could face winter power cuts and rationing’ if Russia cuts supplies

Ministers have been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the government reportedly drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU over the Ukraine war, it is claimed. Limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Labour: All secondary pupils will have left by the time catch-up target is met

Labour has criticised the Government over the pace of its education recovery package, saying that by the time its targets on tutoring are met, all current secondary pupils will have left school.The party said its analysis of figures on take-up of the Government’s flagship national tutoring programme (NTP) show that whilst Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged that pupils would receive 100 million hours of tutoring within three years, this target would not be met for five and a half years, when current secondary pupils will have left school.The party’s analysis of the figures showed that in the 2021/22 academic year,...
WORLD
The Independent

Protected peatland sites burned on grouse moors, campaigners claim

Protected peatland sites described as England’s “national rainforests” have been burned on grouse moors despite a ban, campaigners claim.Environmental groups say satellite monitoring and reports suggest dozens of fires have been set as part of grouse moor management on protected deep peat areas in the past winter in contravention of the new ban.Grouse moor managers carry out controlled burning of heather on peatland during winter months to stimulate new growth of the plants which red grouse can feed on, and say their methods do not harm the peat below.But conservationists say burning peatland destroys vegetation, erodes the carbon-storing peat and...
U.K.
The Independent

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that next month's summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine on its eastern edge.Speaking at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member, Stoltenberg said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30.“At the Madrid summit we will chart the way ahead for the next decade,” Stoltenberg said. “We will also be joined by Finland and Sweden, who have just made historic applications to join...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy