HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg Pride announced they will be hosting a pride celebration the weekend of June 10-12 in the village. Planning for the event began months ago. "I’m proud of our town and the work that our community is doing to promote the welcoming environment in Hamburg. We recognize that we are part of a greater fabric in WNY and have taken a lead in the southtowns to take actions toward equity and inclusion," says Hamburg Town Councilmember Karen Hoak.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO