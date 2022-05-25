ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Shirley Daniell: Artist of the Week

By Patty Turner
WSAV-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are looking for one of a kind...

www.wsav.com

WSAV News 3

Memorial Day events in Savannah, surrounding areas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving their country. This year’s holiday will occur on Monday, May 30. Take a look below at the events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend throughout […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Islands DL Sha’Ron McGert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands high school head football coach DeShawn Printup predicted big things for interior lineman Sha’Ron McGert prior to the 2021 season, even saying that he could be the successor to the dominant Damonte Smith. Those predictions largely came true; McGert recorded 10 tackles for loss in 2021, twice as much as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Vogue Magazine

At SCAD, A Heartfelt Tribute to André Leon Talley and a Standout Class of 2022 Show

The Savannah College of Art and Design is situated in the Historic District of Savannah, Georgia. With its Spanish moss and grand façades, the city isn’t an obvious location for an art school, let alone one with a robust fashion program that has produced designers Christopher John Rogers and Recho Omondi. This weekend, the school hosted its annual SCAD Fashion event, featuring a tribute to André Leon Talley and the senior and graduate collections fashion show. Talley was a close friend and supporter of the university—he visited often and made the student experience exciting with his larger-than-life presence. During the tribute, Rogers received the André Leon Talley Award for his impressive rise in the industry.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Road trip ideas from Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May 27 is National Road Trip Day in the United States this year. The holiday happens the Friday before Memorial Day every year and it is a time when people can take a drive and enjoy the scenic views near and far from where they live. From Savannah, there’s plenty of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight. A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Further details, including the victim’s age, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Victims in fatal boating accident in Wilmington River identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE- The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating accident Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, Savannah.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

‘Jim Crow in Savannah’s Parks’ is a sobering reminder of the past

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives, in partnership with Georgia Southern University, opened the new online exhibit Jim Crow in Savannah’s Parks, looking into how Savannah denied black people access to the best public parks and recreational facilities, and how black taxpayers paid for a superior park system for whites.  Prepared […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Ally's Bakery is a true Pastry Passion Project

RINCON, Ga. — Her creations are the talk of her hometown. "I made my Sweet Sixteen cake and my graduation cake," laughs Allyson Porter. Allyson has a love for baking and turning her cakes and cookies into works of art. It's this 24-year-olds passion and what led her to...
RINCON, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Day weekend concerts at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re staying in town this Memorial Day weekend and are looking for fun things to do, we’ve got you covered!. For the next few days we’ll be sharing all types of happenings in the Coastal Empire this holiday weekend. Two amazing concerts...
SAVANNAH, GA
visittybee.com

Oceanfront Cottage Rentals Tybee Island

Offering the best Vacation Rentals on Tybee Island - "Savannah's Beach" for over 20 years. We have the perfect Vacation rental for groups of all sizes. Whether you are looking for a 1 Bedroom Condo or a Large Oceanfront Mansion. The majority of our Vacation rentals feature Private Pools, Hot Tubs, and many other amenities.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wtoc.com

1 Injured in Sunday morning shooting on Montgomery St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting near the corner of Montgomery Street and 58th Street. The incident occurred after midnight Sunday. Officials say a male victim is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Montgomery Street between 57th and 59th is closed off while officers investigate.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

2 dead, 3 missing in GA River boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after a boat crash on the Wilmington River Saturday morning. Crews are still searching for three men missing after the incident, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. when two boats, driving in different directions, collided. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Congratulations 2022 Statesboro High School Graduates

Grice Connect sends congratulations to the Statesboro High School Class of 2022. We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you the best of luck in your future. Keep making a difference!. Below is the program from the Statesboro High Graduation ceremony which includes names of all the graduates.
STATESBORO, GA

