Shirley Daniell: Artist of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day is a solemn day of remembrance and mourning for the U.S. military members who have died while serving their country. This year’s holiday will occur on Monday, May 30. Take a look below at the events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend throughout […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Islands high school head football coach DeShawn Printup predicted big things for interior lineman Sha’Ron McGert prior to the 2021 season, even saying that he could be the successor to the dominant Damonte Smith. Those predictions largely came true; McGert recorded 10 tackles for loss in 2021, twice as much as […]
The Savannah College of Art and Design is situated in the Historic District of Savannah, Georgia. With its Spanish moss and grand façades, the city isn’t an obvious location for an art school, let alone one with a robust fashion program that has produced designers Christopher John Rogers and Recho Omondi. This weekend, the school hosted its annual SCAD Fashion event, featuring a tribute to André Leon Talley and the senior and graduate collections fashion show. Talley was a close friend and supporter of the university—he visited often and made the student experience exciting with his larger-than-life presence. During the tribute, Rogers received the André Leon Talley Award for his impressive rise in the industry.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 150 Gulfstream 2022 summer interns and co-ops launched their summer internships in a unique way today, at Royal IMAX Cinemas. Gulfstream hosted the students for a special premier of the new Top Gun Maverick movie at the IMAX theater in Savannah. In addition to taking in the new aviation action […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – May 27 is National Road Trip Day in the United States this year. The holiday happens the Friday before Memorial Day every year and it is a time when people can take a drive and enjoy the scenic views near and far from where they live. From Savannah, there’s plenty of […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday. SPD said a shooting took place at Montgomery and 58th streets just before midnight. A male victim was taken to a hospital, police said. His injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening. Further details, including the victim’s age, […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 4:00 p.m. UPDATE- The DNR identified the five victims that were killed in the fatal boating accident Saturday. The victims have been identified as Christopher David Leffler, 51, Savannah, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50, Savannah, Zachary James Leffler, 23, Alpharetta, Nathan Leffler, 17, Savannah; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, Savannah.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives, in partnership with Georgia Southern University, opened the new online exhibit Jim Crow in Savannah’s Parks, looking into how Savannah denied black people access to the best public parks and recreational facilities, and how black taxpayers paid for a superior park system for whites. Prepared […]
RINCON, Ga. — Her creations are the talk of her hometown. "I made my Sweet Sixteen cake and my graduation cake," laughs Allyson Porter. Allyson has a love for baking and turning her cakes and cookies into works of art. It's this 24-year-olds passion and what led her to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Five people have died after two boats crashed into each other on Georgia’s Wilmington River, a Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said. According to DNR, game wardens were called to a boat crash on the Wilmington River near the Oatland Island Wildlife Center...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re staying in town this Memorial Day weekend and are looking for fun things to do, we’ve got you covered!. For the next few days we’ll be sharing all types of happenings in the Coastal Empire this holiday weekend. Two amazing concerts...
Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the Spring 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Here is...
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Two motorboats collided on a southeastern Georgia river on Saturday, killing two people, authorities said. The two vessels were carrying nine passengers when they collided on the Wilmington River near Savannah, the Savannah Morning News reported. Update 2:06 p.m. EDT May 28: Two people were killed...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are on the scene of a shooting near the corner of Montgomery Street and 58th Street. The incident occurred after midnight Sunday. Officials say a male victim is hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Montgomery Street between 57th and 59th is closed off while officers investigate.
Cumberland Island is one of the best hidden gems in the state of Georgia. This rugged National Seashore hosts undisrupted beaches and historical ruins waiting to be explored. Right outside of St. Mary's, GA nestled off the coast of the Golden Isles, is Cumberland, Georgia's largest barrier island. Here you...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead after a boat crash on the Wilmington River Saturday morning. Crews are still searching for three men missing after the incident, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A Chatham Emergency Services spokesperson said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. when two boats, driving in different directions, collided. […]
Grice Connect sends congratulations to the Statesboro High School Class of 2022. We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you the best of luck in your future. Keep making a difference!. Below is the program from the Statesboro High Graduation ceremony which includes names of all the graduates.
