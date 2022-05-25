Shirley Daniell: Artist of the Week

The Savannah College of Art and Design is situated in the Historic District of Savannah, Georgia. With its Spanish moss and grand façades, the city isn’t an obvious location for an art school, let alone one with a robust fashion program that has produced designers Christopher John Rogers and Recho Omondi. This weekend, the school hosted its annual SCAD Fashion event, featuring a tribute to André Leon Talley and the senior and graduate collections fashion show. Talley was a close friend and supporter of the university—he visited often and made the student experience exciting with his larger-than-life presence. During the tribute, Rogers received the André Leon Talley Award for his impressive rise in the industry.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO