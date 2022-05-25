Summerfest announces a series of big-name "little gigs" during the Big Gig

Before Billboard charts, radio broadcasts or record sales, the commercial success of a song was measured by the number of music sheets sold. If you heard a song you liked and wanted to hear it again, you would have to buy the sheet of music and perform it yourself, often done in the company of friends and family. Towards the end of the 19th century, enterprising musicians saw an untapped market and began to write and sell popular music directly aimed at the people—distinct from the operas and religious songs that were meant to be performed by professionals. The beginnings of an industry emerged. Then in 1892 came the first song to explode in popularity and reach 1,000,000 copies of sheet music sold. “After the Ball” by Charles K. Harris, was written and first performed right here in Milwaukee.

