LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. will welcome six new troopers following the graduation of 19 state troopers from the 141st Trooper Recruit School Friday, which was the department’s first recruit school for licensed police officers. During the ceremony in Lansing, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote...

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO