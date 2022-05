WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people attended the 26th annual Orange Street Artsfest on Saturday as the two-day event came to a close. This is the first time since 2019 that the Orange Street Artsfest is being held on memorial day weekend, held on Saturday and Sunday. The street fair was held on Orange Street between Front and Second Streets, Orange to Dock Streets, and inside the Hannah Block Historic USO/ Community Arts Center. It is one of the largest arts festivals in downtown Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO