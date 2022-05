Another primary election has come and gone, leaving the fate of the candidates vying for political office in the hands of the voters; a mere 25% of registered voters in the case of the May 2022 election. The countless hours and money spent by those running for office to spread their message and make an impact in our community, only to be ignored by 75% of registered voters leaves no room for political apathy.

PELETIER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO