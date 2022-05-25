ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dana & Parks: Cause of death revealed for 3 Americans dead in Bahamas

By Dana Parks
98.1 FM KMBZ
98.1 FM KMBZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBQTn_0fq5kfOF00

Three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tourists -- 68-year-old Michael Phillips and his wife Robbie, 65, from Tennessee and 64-year-old Vincent Chiarella from Florida -- were found dead inside their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on May 6. Chiarella's wife was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials in the Bahamas determined the unexpected deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to reports.

Sam isn't buying it.

"They were in two separate villas on a beach. Villas, typically, on beaches are pretty open to the open air because you want to take in the wonderful smell of the ocean coming in," he said. "And you had a carbon monoxide leak in both villas that were side by side?"

The family members are also suspicious of the results. They've asked investigators to allow a second independent autopsy.

The situation has Parks wondering why some people assume a conspiracy must be involved when Americans die on vacation.

"How come if it comes out of the Caribbean, our automatic go-to is, like, they don't know what they're talking about?"

Catch the Dana & Parks Podcast and listen whenever you want.

Comments / 32

magnoliagirl12
2d ago

crazy super sad. you think you're going on vacation to relax decompress and boom you never come back. so sad rest in peace

Reply
12
Texas Realist
2d ago

first prediction, although I found it odd they were separated, and appeared to male attempts to vomit or make it to the rest room, odd. usually C.M. gets you were you lie. poison makes you react...

Reply(1)
6
Stand For Truth
2d ago

I would be highly skeptical also and demand a second or third option from an American doctor, these foreign countries don't have the same standards as us and are of course going to protect their own.

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

Sandals Bahamas deaths: Police examining food at resort after 3 Americans found dead

Police investigating the deaths of three American tourists at a resort in the Bahamas are also looking into whether food played a role. Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said the victims – identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida – all had eaten different things and sought medical treatment while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay property in Great Exuma, according to the Nassau Guardian.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Villas, FL
KIII 3News

Freer rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler has died after he was bitten at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer. Freer Police Chief Hector Doria confirmed to 3News that Eugene DeLeon Sr. was bitten in the shoulder around 1 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi but died Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m.
FREER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cause Of Death#The Bahamas#Carbon Monoxide Poisoning#Dana Parks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Fourth-grade survivor of Texas shooting says gunman told class: "It's time to die"

A fourth-grade student who survived Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, says the gunman told the children: "It's time to die." The survivor, who spoke with CBS affiliate KENS-TV, said he was in a room that shared a door with the classroom where the gunman first barricaded himself in during the shooting. It was at that point, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS News, that he "started shooting children and teachers that were inside."
UVALDE, TX
98.1 FM KMBZ

98.1 FM KMBZ

Kansas City, KS
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Kansas City.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmbz

Comments / 0

Community Policy