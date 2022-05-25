Dana & Parks: Cause of death revealed for 3 Americans dead in Bahamas

Three Americans who were found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas reportedly died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The tourists -- 68-year-old Michael Phillips and his wife Robbie, 65, from Tennessee and 64-year-old Vincent Chiarella from Florida -- were found dead inside their villas at the Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma on May 6. Chiarella's wife was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Officials in the Bahamas determined the unexpected deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to reports.

Sam isn't buying it.

"They were in two separate villas on a beach. Villas, typically, on beaches are pretty open to the open air because you want to take in the wonderful smell of the ocean coming in," he said. "And you had a carbon monoxide leak in both villas that were side by side?"

The family members are also suspicious of the results. They've asked investigators to allow a second independent autopsy.

The situation has Parks wondering why some people assume a conspiracy must be involved when Americans die on vacation.

"How come if it comes out of the Caribbean, our automatic go-to is, like, they don't know what they're talking about?"

