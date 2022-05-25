ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Is Skim Milk Actually Good For You?

By Robin Rothstein
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dairy milk contains several nutrients that contribute to good health and a balanced diet, but the nutrition can vary depending on the type of milk you...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 7

Related
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss, According To A Dietitian

While there are plenty of fruits out there that can add instant flavor and fiber to any healthy breakfast, one is vital for your weight loss journey. As this can be a part of countless other meals and has a distinct, rich flavor, we reached out to a health expert to learn more about its many weight loss and metabolism benefits. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, RD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Foods#Milk Products#Whole Milk#Skim#The Mayo Clinic
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

May Food Recalls: 6 Foods You Should Throw out ASAP

May has been a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with several prominent recalls issued. Recall announcements are tricky, as companies and agencies do their best to get the word out without causing a panic or damaging a brand's reputation too much. Here are 6 of the biggest recalls issued in May in case you missed them.
FOOD SAFETY
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Huge chocolate recall: If you have any of these 18 chocolates, throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. announced a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago. The action covers 49 JIF varieties due to the detection of Salmonella, a dangerous bacteria. It turns out the JIF recall has another side effect. The Coblentz Chocolate Company just announced a massive recall of peanut butter chocolates that are tied directly to the JIF products.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy