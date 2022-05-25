ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Maxwell Air Force Base launches Toptracer golf experience

By Mark Gaston
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE — Maxwell Air Force Base will serve as the Proof of Concept Base for a Toptracer golf partnership, the first in the DoD, and opens to customers May 26.

The Maxwell Air Force Base driving range, known as Range 42, integrates Toptracer technology to provide six globally connected bays with a wide variety of games for both experienced and beginning golfers. The modernized, high-tech golf bays will host tournaments, leagues, special events, or single-play in a family-friendly, affordable experience in demand by today’s Airmen, Guardians, and families.

“We are excited to partner with Toptracer to offer a transformed golf experience for our permanent party or visiting Airmen and Guardians to connect globally with colleagues, friends, and family,” said Col. Eries Mentzer, 42d Air Base Wing Commander. “This high-tech combination of food, fun, and outdoor fitness will drastically enhance the Range 42 and Maxwell Air Force Base experience.”

Modernization of the Maxwell Air Force Base golf experience is part of a comprehensive Air University Strategy to recruit and retain high-quality students, faculty, and supporting teams.

To experience Toptracer at Range 42, visit https://www.lifeatthemax.us/ or https://www.facebook.com/MaxwellGunterLifeAtTheMax

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Lays Hot Spicy Finger-Licking Delish Goodies For Summer

So how “HOT” do you like it? Do you prefer more of a warmth or an all-out burning heat? I'm not talking about the weather, even if it feels like summer here in Tuscaloosa. I’m talking about my favorite subject… Food!! Yes, I am a connoisseur of good food. Food has a way of bringing people together. So today as I’m scrolling through Instagram I see a post from LAY’S.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Auburn grad student reportedly dies in electrocution accident in west Alabama

An Auburn University graduate student died this week in an electrocution accident at a west Alabama fisheries farm, according to a report. The student at Auburn’s School of Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences, who was not named, was working at a privately owned farm that partners with the university, Joe Tomasso, a professor and director at the school, said in a letter to faculty and staff obtained by WRBL.
AUBURN, AL
