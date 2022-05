When he was just 15 years old, Jason Wang was arrested for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, which saw him sent to prison for 12 years. It was the most dehumanizing experience of his life. But Wang did his time, helping fellow inmates graduate with their GEDs and founding and leading Bible studies during his three years. But when he left prison, he entered into a world that saw him in a different light: not as a person, but as an ex-con.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO