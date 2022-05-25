ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP?

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
Photo via Getty Images/Colorado Newsline.

As the nation reels and reacts to another devastating mass shooting, this time killing 19 elementary students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, Florida political figures and gun-reform advocacy groups compare the tragedy to Florida’s two major mass-shootings in the last six years: Parkland and Pulse night club.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Florida Democratic lawmakers gathered in the Florida Capitol complex to respond to what state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith called “another horrific, soul shattering mass shooting in a school here in this country.”

The Democrats say that something needs to happen regarding gun control and reform policies, but it’s not clear what Republicans will do.

“Our hearts go out to not only those in Texas, but those in Florida, at Parkland and at Pulse, who are retraumatized by the continuous epidemic of mass shootings that’s happening in this country,” Smith told reporters.

A memorial at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, following the mass shooting on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Fla. Getty Images photo by Joe Raedle

Parkland was the site of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Broward County, where 17 students and staff were killed in 2018. At the Pulse night club in Orlando shooting in 2016, 49 people, most of whom were LGBTQ+, were killed.

The Wednesday press conference focused on the tragedy of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed Tuesday, and to suggest “common-sense” gun safety policies to prevent future mass shootings.

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, who will soon be the House Democratic leader and represents part of Hillsborough County, noted that the Uvalde school shooting occurred just days after the Tops grocery store mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

In both cases, the shooters were male and 18 years old at the time of the shootings.

“To say that our hearts are heavy is an understatement. My heart is grieving for the families in those communities, but my soul is grieving for America that has become desensitized to such violence,” Driskell said at the Wednesday news conference.

She suggested considering policies such as requiring universal criminal background checks and I.D. checks on ammunition purchases.

“We can do all of these things, and not touch a single legally-owned firearm,” Driskell said.

Other reactions from Dems and GOP politicians

Meanwhile, Republican state Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County tweeted:

“I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President (Joe Biden) — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place.”

A bit later, he added:

“The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want “common sense gun control.” They want one thing and one thing only — gun confiscation and an end to the 2A (the Second Amendment)— and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo.”

President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday:

“The idea that an 18-year-old can walk into a store and buy assault weapons is just wrong. What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?”

Thus far, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not responded publicly to the mass shooting in Texas. The Florida Phoenix reached out to his press secretary and is awaiting response.

Potential buyers try out guns which are displayed on an exhibitor’s table during the Nation’s Gun Show on Nov. 18, 2016 at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia. | Alex Wong, Getty Images

However, on April 29 during a news conference in North Florida, DeSantis “promised to push for a bill allowing Floridians to publicly carry firearms, even if they have not previously taken a training course or gotten a permit,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

In a Twitter feed, U.S. Rep. Rick Scott wrote from yesterday’s mass shooting: “Ann & I are heartbroken to hear about the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School. No student should ever be afraid to go to school. The violence must end. We are praying for all of the victims, their families & all affected by this senseless act.”

Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Marco Rubio, in a Twitter feed, said “ The horrific tragedy in Texas should spur Congress to act on proposals that can pass & actually make a difference like our bipartisan Luke & Alex School Safety Act #SafeSchoolsForAll.

A summary of Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021, introduced in 2021 by a Wisconsin senator in Congress, “requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices for use by state and local educational and law-enforcement agencies, institutions of higher education, health professionals, and the public. The bill requires DHS to collect clearinghouse data analytics, user feedback on the implementation of best practices and recommendations identified by the clearinghouse, and any evaluations conducted on these best practices and recommendations,” among other measures.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Val Demings — Rubio’s opponent in the 2022 U.S. Senate campaign — posted on twitter Tuesday: “Another school shooting. I can hardly speak. Every parent in America should be mad as hell that the Senators of the greatest country in the world have chosen not to do a damn thing about innocent people gunned down in innocent places. Praying for the victims at Robb Elementary.”

Campaign trail 2022

It has become clear that gun policy and reform will likely be a major issue in this year’s campaign trails.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is campaigning in the Democratic primary in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial election, suggested expanding the current special session on property insurance to include gun reform policies.

People gather outside of Tops market on May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A gunman opened fire at the store, killing 10 people and wounding another three. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

“While our country is still reeling from the racially motivated murders in Buffalo just ten days ago, this is yet another devastating tragedy that took the lives of innocent elementary school students. In Florida, we know all too well the pain and trauma that senseless mass shootings cause in our lives and our communities, and our hearts go out to the victims and everyone who has been hurt by gun violence,” she said in a written statement. ”

Fried added:

“The Legislature must add gun violence prevention reform to the current special session agenda. There cannot be any more children massacred or lives destroyed by mass shootings while our government sits idly by.”

At thr Wednesday press conference in the Capitol, Sen. Annette Taddeo, another Democratic candidate for governor, spoke on the shooting, asking:

“How is this possible that we’re still doing nothing about it. Nothing….this is about our kids’ lives. When are we going to get the courage to do something about it?”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor but currently campaigning for the Democratic candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, said in a written statement:

“There are many common sense measures that Congress, our Governor and legislature could enact today that would save the lives of Florida’s schoolchildren and citizens in the years ahead.

“For once and for all, require background checks for private gun sales. Right now, today, anyone can go online and find a gun, meet someone in a parking lot, and buy it with cash and no background check.

“We need to ban the sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines for assault rifles and semi-automatic pistols. Is there any legitimate reason to have a 30-round magazine for recreational shooting or home defense? There’s not.

“We have to act, and we have to act now. It’s up to Republican legislators and our Republican Governor to get onboard or get out of the way.”

The post FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP? appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Only 12 days after visiting a community center in Buffalo, N.Y., following a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday morning to console victims of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. After landing at Kelly Air Force Base in […] The post Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida appellate court ruled Friday that a trial judge abused his authority in ordering state government to retain a Black-access congressional district in North Florida before holding a full trial on whether the state’s Fair District amendment required doing so. The 20-page opinion (docket here) from the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee […] The post New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shied away from commenting on national and international controversies. China, Venezuela, our southern border — he’ll opine at great length and ferocity. About the mass murder this week in Uvalde, Texas — where an 18-year-old shot to death 19 small kids and two teachers — he has uttered not a […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones. Sponsored by Palm Beach County Democrat […] The post Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
#Gun Control#Florida Legislature#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Dems#Gop#Getty Images#Florida Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Lgbtq
Florida Phoenix

Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The group in charge of renaming military installations that have continued to honor Confederates released its recommendations for nine bases on Tuesday. The Naming Commission, created by Congress in a defense authorization bill, is set to give its final report to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees before Oct. 1, though […] The post Commission recommends new names for 9 Army bases to end ties to Confederacy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TEXAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis was certain in his faith that a federal appeals court would side with him on his attempt to punish social media companies that he accuses of censoring conservative voices. On Monday that court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit — let him down. It decided against him on […] The post Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan. FDA Commissioner […] The post FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trump battle cry muted in Georgia primary elections for non-football stars

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tuesday night was a disappointment for most of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed Republican candidates in Georgia’s statewide races. Herschel Walker, a former UGA football star and Trump surrogate in Georgia, ran away with a primary win and is set for general election fight against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. But Gov. Brian Kemp, the former […] The post Trump battle cry muted in Georgia primary elections for non-football stars appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid questions Monday on the first piece of legislation related to Florida’s property insurance crisis that has roiled insurers, homeowners and taxpayers, South Florida Democrat Sen. Bobby Powell asked if experts in the insurance industry would testify under oath before senators. He was denied. That kind of request had come up before. “I can tell […] The post Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a small, but potentially significant, victory to a fast-food worker from Iowa. The court did not address the basic premise of Robyn Morgan’s lawsuit – that the Taco Bell restaurant she worked for had violated wage-and-hour laws. The court did, however, address a procedural issue that could have […] The post Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

18 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting in TX

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to The Texas Tribune that 18 children and three adults are dead after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County on Tuesday. Others were also injured. “My heart is broken today,” Superintendent Hal Harrell said while holding back tears during a press conference Tuesday evening. “We’re […] The post 18 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde elementary school shooting in TX appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […] The post FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
