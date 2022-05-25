Mirrors of Yesterday

Bill was born on May 1, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mildred (Davidson) Martin. Bill grew up in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Carl Albert High School in 1969. Bill later continued his education at Oklahoma State University. In 1971, Bill married Jonna Hicks. Together they raised two daughters, Heather and Erin. Bill worked as Vice President at Exchange Bank. Bill was the FCA sponsor at Perry High School. He liked cheering on the OSU Cowboys and was active in church.

