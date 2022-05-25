Mirrors of Yesterday

The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 special meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. • Call the meeting to order. • Roll call. • Moment of Silence. • Recognition of all County Officers present. • Consideration, Discussion, and Possible Board…
“Live as if you were going to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” -Gandhi ADMINISTRATION Blue Peak progress - Perry native and Bluepeak President Desi Stoops reports that expansion of the company’s current fiber blueprint continues to expand within Perry city limits. New engineering agreements for more construction of fiber have been agreed to agreements which will provide more…
Bill was born on May 1, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Mildred (Davidson) Martin. Bill grew up in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Carl Albert High School in 1969. Bill later continued his education at Oklahoma State University. In 1971, Bill married Jonna Hicks. Together they raised two daughters, Heather and Erin. Bill worked as Vice President at Exchange Bank. Bill was the FCA sponsor at Perry High School. He liked cheering on the OSU Cowboys and was active in church.
Brady Lee Avery of Covington has passe away. He was only 44. He was born on November 19, 1977, in Enid, the son of Billy Dean Avery and Brenda Irene (Hays) Avery. He attended Covington Schools graduating in 1997. He enjoyed working as an electrician’s helper, riding his motorcycle, frog gigging and fishing. Whether it was from a boat, on the bank or in the river, Brady loved to fish.
Perry native, Bryan Wilson has been hired as head coach for the Lady Maroons wrestling program. The hire was made official at a special school board meeting held on Wednesday, May 25 at noon. He fills the position previously held by Richard Davis. Wilson is a 1998 graduate of Perry High School and a Perry Wrestling alum. He was a state champion wrestler for the Maroons in 1997 and 1998, as well…
Noble County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a successful training with multiple surrounding agencies. Present for the training were members of the NCSO, Perry Police Department and the Payne County Special Operations Team.
Perry High School has hired Carson Mathews as head coach for the Lady Maroons basketball program. The new hire was approved at a special board of education meeting this past Wednesday, May 25. She replaces Paul Duncan, who took an administrator position at another school district. Coach Mathews has been the assistant girls basketball coach at Moore High School since 2020. Prior to that, she…
Oklahoma’s No. 1-ranked softball team entered the sixth inning of their NCAA Norman Regional game Saturday with a 3-0 lead and seemingly a firm grasp of the task at hand. Sure, the top-seeded and defending national champion Sooners could have led by more had they not had a runner thrown out at home, another gunned down at third base and left a handful of baserunners stranded. OU senior right…
Blake Robertson’s tworun first-inning home run ignited the Oklahoma baseball team as it opened a 9-2 lead after five innings on its way to a 9-6 victory over No. 5 Texas Tech Friday night at Rip Griffin Park. The Sooners (33-19, 15-8 Big 12) clinched their fifth straight series victory and their first series win at Texas Tech (35-18, 14-9 Big 12) since 2012. OU can earn a share of the Big 12…
