Wooster, OH

AREA CHURCH NEWS

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
The Rev. Kathy Harris-Wingo from Cleveland will be the guest speaker for the fifth Sunday Missionary Service at 11 a.m. May 29 at Second Baptist Church, 245 S. Grant St., Wooster. All are welcome.

