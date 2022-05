I was born and raised in Bridgeport. I attended the University of Bridgeport and I have served Bridgeport Public Schools first as a counselor, then as an administrator and now as the superintendent of schools. I love the people of Bridgeport. These are the kids and families I’ve been committed to for over 20 years. Our community is diverse with a small-town feel despite being the largest city in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO