MADISON - From a beer and a hot dog in the stands, to hotels and corporate sponsorships, the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 is going to fill a lot of cash registers. And while some are focusing on the immediate financial benefits, others are working to use the event to spur additional development and tourism. "What it means is thousands of visitors coming to the region, both Missouri and Illinois," said Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "They will spend a week here. It's not just a race on Sunday. It's a weeklong of activities.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO