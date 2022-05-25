ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Atlantic High School celebrates the Class of 2022

By Nikki Ross, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
Family and friends packed the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach Tuesday evening when 257 Atlantic High School seniors received their diplomas.

Valedictorian Enrico Sita III, who will study film at Daytona State College, and salutatorian Lilian Wagner, who will study computer science at the University of Central Florida, addressed their peers during the ceremony.

Tuesday night's celebration kicked off Volusia County schools' 2022 graduation season, with 3,905 expected to walk across the stage and flip and their tassels.

Last year's numbers:Volusia school district reports highest graduation rate ever for 2020-21 despite COVID

Preparation is key:CTE programs in Volusia Schools help prepare students for college or the workforce

These graduates have completed their final two years of high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch graduations online, visit VCS LIVE Stream on YouTube.

Nikki Ross covers K-12 education, health and COVID-19 for the Daytona Beach News-Journal. She can be reached at nikki.ross@news-jrnl.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

#Highschool#Atlantic High School#Daytona State College#Covid Preparation#Cte#Volusia Schools
