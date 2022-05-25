Atlantic High School celebrates the Class of 2022

Family and friends packed the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach Tuesday evening when 257 Atlantic High School seniors received their diplomas.

Valedictorian Enrico Sita III, who will study film at Daytona State College, and salutatorian Lilian Wagner, who will study computer science at the University of Central Florida, addressed their peers during the ceremony.

Tuesday night's celebration kicked off Volusia County schools' 2022 graduation season, with 3,905 expected to walk across the stage and flip and their tassels.

These graduates have completed their final two years of high school amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To watch graduations online, visit VCS LIVE Stream on YouTube.

