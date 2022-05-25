Power outages reported in Portage County, mainly Suffield, Wednesday

FirstEnergy Corp. reports that about 215 of its Portage County customers, mostly in Suffield, were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fewer than five customers each were reported without power in Ravenna and Shalersville. Estimated restoration time is currently by 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the outages are under investigation. Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for updated information about outages.