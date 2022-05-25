ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Here's how weather has affected TSSAA Spring Fling baseball, softball, soccer schedules Wednesday

By Cecil Joyce, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO - Rain forced some delays and has pushed some TSSAA Spring Fling start times up Wednesday.

Some sites, including softball at McKnight and Starplex, area waiting through delays to end some games that are near completion.

There are other delays at baseball sites, while soccer at Richard Siegel Park has moved matches to the turf fields. Track and Field at MTSU was still progressing.

Here's what we know about time changes for Wednesday:

Riverdale-Hendersonville baseball (4A losers bracket at Oakland High) has been moved to 3 p.m. Collierville-Farragut will play after, and the loser of that game will play the winner of the 3 p.m. game tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Houston-Stewarts Creek baseball (4A winners bracket at Siegel) has been moved to 3 p.m.

The DII-AA baseball winners bracket game between McCallie and Knox Catholic at Wilson Central has been move

We will update this as more information is provided.

#Track And Field#Tssaa#Tssaa Spring Fling
