EUGENE, Ore. -- After someone set fires in dumpsters, bushes, and a community-sharing library, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to help find the perpetrator. Eugene police say they received reports at about 7:45 a.m. on May 25 of several intentionally set fires. According to police, the fires were reportedly set primarily in dumpsters, but one was started in bushes near a house and another was set in a community-sharing library. All of the fires were set in the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh alleys between Jefferson Street and Polk Street, police said.

EUGENE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO