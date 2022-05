Restaurant Holmes is serving unique small plates with local fresh ingredients, a seasonal menu, and craft beverages in the iconic "The Jones House" in Alpharetta. Per sign in 1914: " 'The Jones House', a craftsman style home was built for Will Jones and his wife May Jackson Jones at (the) cost of $515.00. In July, 2018, Restaurant Holmes opened in Jones House becoming the City Center's development's first tenant to open." I loved the sunny porch, the large floor to wall mural of the wolf, and the "keep the vibes" fluorescent neon sign which made the perfect photo opportunity. There was also an orange statue of Buddha that you can rub for good luck and an out-of-this-world "To Mars" panel art. One thing that was really cool was an ice cube engraved with "Holmes". This would be a great spot for a cozy date night or a family get-together.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO